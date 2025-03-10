John Fogerty Reveals Busy 80th Birthday Celebration Plans

(SFM) Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will celebrate his 80th birthday on May 28, 2025 - a milestone marking a lifetime of groundbreaking contributions to popular music - and he plans to celebrate all year long.

As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped shape the sound of American music, blending blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp boogie into a genre-defying style that continues to resonate with fans around the world. One of the greatest songwriters of all time, he has received multiple awards and honors for his undeniable impact on the culture including induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the BMI Icon Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a special honor for his song "Centerfield" making him the only musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fogerty kicked off his 80th birthday year in January with performances at the Fire Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles and a brief residency at the Wynn Encore Theater in Las Vegas. This week he will hit SXSW for a just-announced show at Stubb's BBQ on March 11, followed by a Keynote conversation with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello on March 12.

On April 24, Fogerty will give a headlining performance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, and just days later will be honored at the 2025 American Music Honors, hosted by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in NJ. The American Music Honors celebrate artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music within national consciousness. The April 26 event is hosted by Brian Williams and will feature presenters Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, and Stevie Van Zandt.

In June, Fogerty will return to Glastonbury for his first performance at the legendary festival in nearly twenty years. On July 6, he will headline the Hollywood Bowl, with more exciting performances and other news to be announced soon. 2025 will be the year to recognize Fogerty's many achievements.

