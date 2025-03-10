Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show

() Randy Rogers Band took the stage at the famed Ryman Auditorium on Saturday (3/8) night performing for a packed house - marking three consecutive years selling out shows at the Mother Church of Country Music. The evening began with fellow Texans, Josh Abbott Band, bringing the crowd to their feet playing some of their fan-favorite hits and infusing the room with the Lone Star spirit.
Randy Rogers Band walked onto stage with thunderous applause from the crowd. An enthusiastic crowd sang along with every lyric as the group played hit songs from their two-decade long career including "Kiss Me in the Dark," "San Antone," "In My Arms Instead," "I Won't Give Up" and classic tunes from the album that changed it all, Rollercoaster - which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. They also performed their latest single, "Break Itself," released on March 7th.
Shortly into the band's set, a familiar voice came over the auditorium speakers as Kid Rock walked out onto stage with some incredible news. Joined by Erin Burr of the RIAA, it was announced that the group earned three new RIAA certifications - Gold "Buy Myself A Chance," Platinum "Kiss Me in the Dark," and Platinum "In My Arms Instead."
Randy Rogers Band Stream 'Break Itself'
