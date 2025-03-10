Lil Nas X Surprises Fans With 'DREAMBOY'

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, chart-topping, award-winning artist Lil Nas X is back to taking over and has officially entered his DREAMBOY era with the release of his song that bears the same name.

"DREAMBOY" is out now via Columbia Records and arrives with a performance visualizer featuring Montero delivering the honest, confident, and energetic track.

The surprise song begins the road to Friday's release of "HOTBOX". Stream "DREAMBOY" here and watch the visualizer video below:

