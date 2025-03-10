Singled Out: Martone's Chocolate (Drumapella) Mix

(aM) Martone, the Emperor of House Music, recently released the Drumapella remix of his track "Chocolate", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I first wrote Chocolate, I was inspired by a love so deep, so consuming, that it felt like poetry in motion. The lyrics came straight from my heart, capturing the passion, intimacy, and unbreakable connection I had with my then-boyfriend. He was everything I desired-tall, dark, and completely captivating. Our love was intense, unrelenting, and pure. I wanted to express the feeling of being completely wrapped up in someone, missing them every second they were away, replaying conversations, and reliving every intimate moment. Chocolate is an ode to Black love, to passion, and to the kind of romance that leaves an imprint on your soul.

The original version of Chocolate was released a decade ago, but this time around, I wanted to strip it down to its rawest form. I took away the layers and left only the heartbeat of the track-the drums and my voice. This Drumapella Mix brings the lyrics to the forefront, letting the words speak louder than ever. It's a more intimate, hypnotic take on a song that was already dripping with sensuality. The rhythm pulls you in, the words sink deep, and the energy remains just as seductive as it was when I first recorded it.

Now, with the new release, listeners are embracing Chocolate all over again-just like they did the first time. It's a reminder that passion, desire, and love are timeless. Whether you're experiencing it for the first time or revisiting those feelings, this song remains a soundtrack for deep connection. Chocolate is here to be felt, savored, and lived.

