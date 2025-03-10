Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour Coming

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, is hitting the road once again, this time to celebrate four decades of chart-topping hits with Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour.

Kicking off June 13 in LaGrange, GA, her first-ever greatest hits tour will honor Wynonna's remarkable career, spotlighting unforgettable songs from her time as one-half of the legendary duo The Judds, along with her powerhouse solo accomplishments.

From Judds chart-toppers like "Mama He's Crazy," and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)," to solo anthems "No One Else On Earth" and "Tell Me Why," Wynonna's commanding voice and fearless artistry have solidified her as a trailblazer in American music. Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour promises fans a night of nostalgia, soul, and the raw energy that only Wynonna can deliver.

"I continue to marvel at the fact that I still get to do what I love, after all these years. I feel incredibly blessed to have experienced so many chapters of my career, which is constantly evolving," Wynonna shares. "I've been pouring my heart into new music, and I cannot wait to share it with you! And right now, it's time to celebrate my musical journey, and honor the songs that shaped who I am."

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour Dates:

6.13.25 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheatre *

6.14.25 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee

6.15.25 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

6.18.25 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

6.20.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

6.23.25 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

6.25.25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Venue TBA ^

6.26.25 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium

7.11.25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

7.12.25 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

7.15.25 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

7.16.25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

7.18.25 - Fort St John, BC - Energetic County Fair *

7.23.25 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

7.24.25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

7.25.25 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Rockford

7.26.25 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

8.07.25 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair ^

8.21.25 - Kennewick, WA - Benton Franklin County Fair

8.22.25 - Boise, ID - Western Idaho State Fair ^

8.23.25 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion ^

8.25.25 - Monroe, WA - Evergreen State Fair ^

9.05.25 - Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico State Fair *

* On sale now

^ On sale date varies per market

