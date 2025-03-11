Appalachia Rising Above Flood Relief Concert Telethon Airs Tonight

(2911) Tune in tonight, March 11th to watch live as WYMT partners with the Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky and Concerts 4 A Cause to host the Appalachia Rising Above Flood Relief Concert Telethon to support flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.
Co-hosts Halfway to Hazard and three-time UFC Champion and UFC Hall of Fame member Rich 'Ace' Franklin will join WYMT's Steve Hensley and Tanner Hesterberg at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg (50 Hal Rogers Dr, Prestonsburg, KY 41653) from 7 to 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 11th with the goal of raising $250,000 for flood relief. Additionally the telethon will be livestreamed on WYMT, WKYT, and carried on multiple Gray Media stations.
Following the approach the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky used after the July 2022 floods, the money raised will be used to help families, family farms, businesses, and nonprofit organizations impacted by the February 2025 flood.
Musicians like Halfway to Hazard, Nicholas Jamerson, Taylor Austin Dye, Tyra Madison, Cory Michael Harris, Lucy Becker, and more will take the stage to perform and encourage viewers to donate. Plus special guest performances from Nashville including Lee Greenwood, RICOCHET, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Alex Miller, and more. Viewers can also anticipate video messages from Eddie Montgomery, Tracy Lawrence, Justin Moore, Tim Couch and others.*
In addition to the concert, WYMT and the Foundation of Appalachia Kentucky are hosting a silent auction. On the auction block are autographed items from The Voice winner Jordan Smith, The Voice Contestant Jordan Allen, University of Kentucky Basketball player Trent Noah, autographed guitars, sports memorabilia, and more. Bid online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/HW1/ or by texting FLOOD25 to 76278.
News > Appalachia Rising Above
Billy Joel Recovering From Surgery And Postpones Live Dates- Minus The Bear Expand Reunion With 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Iron Maiden Official Visual History Coming- Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds- Seether Recruit Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., and Nonpoint For U.S. Tour- more
Day in Pop: Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead' Coming- JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Billy Joel Recovering From Surgery And Postpones Live Dates
Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard Arrives
Minus The Bear Expand Reunion With 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour
Powerman 5000, Ill Nino, Hed PE and Priest Plot The Taste Of Armageddon Tour
Zebra Expand 50th Anniversary Tour
Good Neighbours Plot Adolescence Tour
New Danko Jones Music On The Way under PERCEPTION Deal
Rock Legends To Face Off In AXS TV's March Music Battle Of The Bands