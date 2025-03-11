Appalachia Rising Above Flood Relief Concert Telethon Airs Tonight

(2911) Tune in tonight, March 11th to watch live as WYMT partners with the Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky and Concerts 4 A Cause to host the Appalachia Rising Above Flood Relief Concert Telethon to support flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

Co-hosts Halfway to Hazard and three-time UFC Champion and UFC Hall of Fame member Rich 'Ace' Franklin will join WYMT's Steve Hensley and Tanner Hesterberg at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg (50 Hal Rogers Dr, Prestonsburg, KY 41653) from 7 to 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 11th with the goal of raising $250,000 for flood relief. Additionally the telethon will be livestreamed on WYMT, WKYT, and carried on multiple Gray Media stations.

Following the approach the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky used after the July 2022 floods, the money raised will be used to help families, family farms, businesses, and nonprofit organizations impacted by the February 2025 flood.

Musicians like Halfway to Hazard, Nicholas Jamerson, Taylor Austin Dye, Tyra Madison, Cory Michael Harris, Lucy Becker, and more will take the stage to perform and encourage viewers to donate. Plus special guest performances from Nashville including Lee Greenwood, RICOCHET, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Alex Miller, and more. Viewers can also anticipate video messages from Eddie Montgomery, Tracy Lawrence, Justin Moore, Tim Couch and others.*

In addition to the concert, WYMT and the Foundation of Appalachia Kentucky are hosting a silent auction. On the auction block are autographed items from The Voice winner Jordan Smith, The Voice Contestant Jordan Allen, University of Kentucky Basketball player Trent Noah, autographed guitars, sports memorabilia, and more. Bid online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/HW1/ or by texting FLOOD25 to 76278.

Related Stories

News > Appalachia Rising Above