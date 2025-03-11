Caylee Hammack Shares Live From Vevo Studios Performances

(The GreenRoom) From her newest album Bed Of Roses, Capitol Records Nashville artist Caylee Hammack releases "Live From Vevo Studios'" performances of "No I Ain't" (included in the all genre "Songs You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone) and "Tumbleweed Men."
Released last Friday, her album Bed Of Roses captures the essence of Hammack's artistry, from soaring ballads to gritty anthems, connecting audiences through her vulnerable lyricism and cementing herself as one of country music's most compelling storytellers.
Hammack is set to tour internationally behind her new album, adding headlining dates and opening for Scotty McCreery as well as playing the famed Royal Albert Hall for the Highways Festival.
Caylee Hammack Tour Dates:
May 16th, 2025 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall #
May 17th, 2025 - London, England - Royal Albert Hall #
May 20th, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Zonzij
May 21st, 2025 - Cologne, DE - Yard Club
May 24th, 2025 - Belfast - SSE Arena*
May 25th, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom*
May 27th, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham*
May 29th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz*
May 30th, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town*
# Highways Festival
* Opening for Scotty McCreery
