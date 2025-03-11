Cradle Of Filth Stream 'White Hellebore' Video

(Napalm) Cradle Of Filth are back to give fans more of the sinful sounds they crave with "White Hellebore", another bewitching new single and music video.

Featured on the band's highly-anticipated upcoming 14th studio album, The Screaming Of The Valkyries (March 21, 2025 / Napalm Records), "White Hellebore" is devilishly direct, juxtaposing traditional heavy metal with blasts of thrashing fury, then spinning back to operatic goth while remaining cohesive. The track's must-see new music video was directed by Shaun Hodson.

Cradle Of Filth mastermind Dani Filth says about the song and video: "The wintertime flower of the title reminds us scintillatingly of our own mortality, flourishing in seasons of dying light and cold, frozen earth.

"Blossoming in the shadows, this Hellebore's flowers draw us deeply into the stygian darkness with her. In context of this song, the White Hellebore of the title is an alluring woman not too distant in danger from the predatory black widow, fostering both hope and despair; A poison and an elixir, she is stunning to behold but ever deadly to taste.

"This video -reeking of Lovecraftian gothic horror- presents the White Hellebore as a movie starlet who survives the grave through her dalliances with dark occult forces, a necromantic mystic tryst that an overzealous morgue attendant encounters with terrifying results, complimenting the song's unholy matrimony of melody and mayhem."

