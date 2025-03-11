Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul Cookbook Coming

(The Syndicate) Vinnie Paul continues to be one of the most beloved personalities in the history of metal and now his legacy can fill both our hearts and bellies with the perfect companion for your summer barbecue, Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul, releasing from Z2.

The book commemorates the memory of Vinnie's legendary Sunday Funday dinners with this epicurean collection of his favorite family recipes. Opening with a foreword by comedian and friend Carrot Top, the book is broken into three chapters - main courses (Reinventing The Meal), side dishes (Far Beyond Kitchen) and of course, desserts (A Vulgar Display of Flour)!

The book, as well as the cover art by Erik Rodriguez, was a lifelong dream of Vinnie Paul's, who said in 2015... "My cookbook will be called 'Drumming Up an Appetite With Vinnie Paul'. How clever is that? It's got a picture of me sitting behind a drum set. I'm holding two turkey legs, which are otherwise known as drum sticks!"

Vinnie Paul added in 2015 "It's all about cooking and having fun with it. A lot of people think cooking is throwing something in the microwave. It's something that you've really got to be passionate about, just like playing an instrument. If you put your heart and soul into it, and then you feed it to people, and you're [like], 'Oh, man! This is so good.' It makes you feel good. It's just like playing music; [people say] 'G-damn, I love this sh*t!'"

The recipes are captured through the photography of Justin Borucki, with illustrations by Danny Hellman, Steve Chanks, and Rob Schwager. The book is rounded out by an afterword from Vinnie's best friend and personal assistant Brian "Bridog" Jones who added "Vinnie's BBQ action was most definitely not your average line up whether it be at his Texas or Vegas casas, or on the road prepping and cooking for all the bands and crew and even the local venue personnel, his spread was legendary! Lots of very hard work from myself and many others made this book possible. Vinnie's recipes are now being offered to the world!"

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the drummer's seat! Vinnie Paul, beloved drummer best known for his tasty rhythms in Pantera, Damageplan, and HELLYEAH, had another passion that fueled his days - incredible eats and delicious treats! He began writing this book over 15 years ago, this book contains his favorite recipes, written by Vinnie before his passing, and Z2 are honored to present them so that the cooking hostile tradition is carried on.

Through the loving support of his family and estate, the joy of Vinnie Paul's spirit towards cooking lives on through these dishes. Now, getcha' apron on!

"Vinnie Paul's passion for life, music and tasty food was immeasurable. Being able to publish this cookbook for Vinnie, Bridog and his family fulfills a promise I made to him during his lifetime and we hope his recipes, stories and passion fills no hearts and stomachs for years to come." Shares Josh Bernstein, President of Z2 and longtime friend/collaborator of Vinnie Paul.

Drumming Up an Appetite With Vinnie Paul will be available in hardcover via Z2 for a list price of $29.99 (ISBN: 9798886561234) at retailers everywhere on March 11th.

There is a Deluxe Edition available exclusively for preorder at the Z2 online store, featuring One (1) Hardcover Mass Market Edition, One (1) Butcher-paper protective dust jacket, One (1) Vinnie Paul "Cooking Hostile" apron, One (1) Vinnie Paul "Hellyeah!!!" 25-piece Napkin set, One (1) Hellyeah University Vinnie Paul Cooking Diploma available for $79.99. There will also be limited amounts of the Vinnie Paul "Cooking Hostile" Aprons available for $34.99.

