Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard Arrives

(Prime PR) Gibson is proud to announce its partnership with Warren Haynes for the release of his first signature guitar, the Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard. The Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard from Gibson is available worldwide now at the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, at authorized Gibson dealers, and on Gibson.com.
"I've always been a Gibson guy-I got hooked on that sound as a teenager and have been playing them ever since," says Warren Haynes. "Needless to say, I'm honored to be partnering with Gibson to release my Signature Les Paul Standard. Being traditionally a humbucker guy, I'm really loving the hum-free P-90s. It's a really cool tonal change, and the boost offers even more tonal options. I'm really enjoying playing this guitar on stage and looking forward to using it in the studio. I'm equally psyched that other guitar players will now have the opportunity to own and play one as well."
Warren Haynes effortlessly cross-pollinates genres and unfurls solos that broil with passion in his distinctive, signature playing style. Renowned and highly regarded for his work in rock, blues, and Americana music through his work with the Allman Brothers Band, as a founding member of Gov't Mule, the leader of The Warren Haynes Band, a solo artist, and as a session guitarist and sideman for numerous famous friends and groups. As one of music's most treasured storytellers, Haynes and his artistry have led to thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. A master of multiple styles and genres, Warren has also shared his expertise with other players via multiple instructional videos. A self-described "Gibson man," Warren has used several Gibson models throughout the years, including his cherished '61 ES-335, among others.
The new Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard is another standout, with features tailored specifically to Warren's preferences, including a mahogany body with a plain maple cap, a 60s Cherry finish, a mahogany neck with a chunky 50s vintage profile like all of Warren's favorite Les Pauls, a rosewood fretboard with acrylic trapezoid inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, a pair of P-90 DC pickups that deliver hum-free performance with all the sonic nuances of traditional P-90 DC pickups, and a 15 dB boost that can be activated via a mini toggle switch. The quick-access battery compartment is mounted into the control cover on the rear, and the guitar will still function, even if the battery dies, by simply flipping the mini toggle switch to the off position.
Bearing the traditional looks and feel of a 50s-era Les Paul coupled with modern features like hum-free P-90 DC pickups and an onboard boost, the Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard bridges modern and traditional and is a great choice for players who, like Warren, want both a traditional appearance and modern functionality in one outstanding guitar.
