Good Neighbours Plot Adolescence Tour

(HR) Good Neighbours are hitting the road again for their upcoming Adolescence Tour. Hot on the heels of a massive North American tour with Foster The People, which saw the rising British duo play some of their biggest rooms to date, Scott and Oli are back Stateside next month, spreading the Good Neighbours gospel, introducing their unique brand of joyful, nostalgia-fueled indie-pop to new audiences.
The Adolescence Tour officially kicks off in the UK April 2 through April 13, before returning to the U.S. on April 20 with a show in Madison, WI. The band will make their way through the Midwest and South with dates in Urbana, IL; Oklahoma City, OK,; Fayetteville, AR; Nashville, TN; before concluding in Orlando, FL on May 2.
Speaking about the new tour, Good Neighbours, reveal, "There's been a lot of bigggg mad moments in the last year, but as two boys from small towns, we realize we missed a couple stops. The adolescence tour is us making room for some places we haven't yet been and letting us have some fun on the road."
The official pre-sale commences tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12 at 10am local time. The general on-sale begins on Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.
ADOLESCENCE TOUR
04/20 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI
04/21 - The Canopy Club - Urbana, IL
04/27 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK
04/28 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR
04/30 - Basement - Nashville, TN
05/02 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL
2025 NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL DATES
06/21 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI
08/01 - Hinterland Festival - Saint Charles, IA
08/02 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC
