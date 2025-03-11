Jason Scott & The High Heat Named Emerging Group Of The Year At The Texas Music Awards

(Leo33) Jason Scott & The High Heat have been named Emerging Group of the Year at the inaugural Texas Music Awards, recognizing their rising impact in the Americana and Texas music scene. With the upcoming release of their new album, American Grin, Jason Scott & The High Heat have been turning heads with their unique blend of heartland rock, roadhouse country, and electrified Americana.

Led by former Pentecostal pastor-turned-road warrior Jason Scott, the band has built a reputation for its sharp storytelling, dynamic performances, and relentless touring schedule, earning them a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

The Texas Music Awards were created to shine a light on independent artists who don't always fit into mainstream categories but play a vital role in shaping Texas music. The long-term vision is to elevate artists to a major industry platform, giving deserving artists like Jason Scott & The High Heat a broader stage.

"This means the world to us," said Jason Scott. "We've worked hard to carve out our own space in the world of Americana and roots music, and to be recognized by the Texas Music Awards as an emerging group is an incredible honor. Texas has such a deep musical history, and we're proud to be part of it."

Jason Scott & The High Heat continue to build momentum with a packed tour schedule, including festival appearances, headlining dates in support of American Grin and supporting legendary country artists like Dwight Yoakam.

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Teams With Jason Crabb For New Version Of 'Red Letter Blueprint'

Watch Jason Scott & The High Heat's 'Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)' Video

News > Jason Scott