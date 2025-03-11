Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week

(BBR) Jelly Roll scores his seventh #1 single with "Liar" on country radio (ninth career #1 overall). Solidifying the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for an entire month, the fiery single is the 4x Grammy nominee's second time to dominate both charts with an emotively vocal track from his sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken.

With the first being the striking "I Am Not Okay," Beautifully Broken debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart (all-genre). Cementing its place as one of the "Best Albums of 2024," Billboard championed the "inmate to icon" (GQ) for "changing the contours of what great country music can be."

'Liar' boldly confronts addiction and materialism's emptiness, with Jelly Roll's raw honesty on full display and his vulnerability shining through as he tackles the heavy themes head-on." - Billboard

"This man is going from strength to strength. This pulse-quickening country-rocker is brilliantly produced with pounding rhythm, stuttering guitar and inspirational choir. But the star attraction here is a stunning vocal performance, full of fire, fury and passion." - MusicRow

Most recently, the "Outlaw Superstar" (GQ) was one of the iconic entertainers who performed for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary concert, SNL50, live from Radio City. Honoring the great Johnny Cash, Jelly performed a medley of his hits as well as collaborated with Snoop Dogg. In addition to his announcement as an upcoming Artist in Residence mentor on American Idol and headlining run during 2025's Stagecoach Festival, Jelly is also set to be a part of NBC's Opry 100 special, airing live from the Grand Ole Opry on March 19.

Related Stories

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup

FireAid Line-Ups Announced For Both Intuit Dome And Kia Forum

Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid

Jelly Roll Topped Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken' (2024 In Review)

News > Jelly Roll