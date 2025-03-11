Maneskin's Damiano David Reveal Solo Album Details

(fcc) Maneskin frontman Damiano David has today announced details of his forthcoming debut solo album. Entitled Funny Little Fears, the highly anticipated album will be released via Sony Music Italy / Arista on May 16th 2025. The album will be released digitally and physically in several formats on vinyl and CD.
Marking a bold and defiant new chapter in Damiano's career and artistry, Funny Little Fears sees the acclaimed artist break the moulds of expectation, both sonically and lyrically, defy genre boundaries, and bravely journey deep within the confides of his own mind as he confronts his fears.
On the album, Damiano says "I've always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything's gone. I've been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don't get to see or understand, that might take me if I don't watch my steps. I've been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn't even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I'm still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love - Damiano"
Funny Little Fears will feature the singles previously released, including the vibrant, hook-laden first single 'Born With A Broken Heart', the theatrical and stunningly wrought 'Silverlines', and most recently 'Next Summer'.
Funny Little Fears tracklisting
1. Voices
2. Next Summer
3. Zombie Lady
4. The Bruise
5. Sick Of Myself
6. Angel
7. Tango
8. Born With A Broken Heart
9. Tangerine
10. Mars
11. The First Time
12. Perfect Life
13. Silverlines
14. Solitude (No One Understands Me)
Fans will be able to hear songs from Funny Little Fears live later this year as Damiano will embark on a massive 2025 global tour with dates across Europe, Australia, North America, South America and Asia this year. Encompassing 34 dates across five continents, with multiple sold out shows, venue upgrades, and additional dates added, it is a true statement of intent as he continues to introduce himself on the world stage. This summer, he will be performing at several festivals, with those already announced including MEO Kalorama, Rock Werchter, Vieilles Charrues and Osheaga. For a full list of tour dates and festival dates, please see below.
Damiano David has already made his name as an acclaimed singer-songwriter, where his journey from the streets of Rome to international stardom and establishing himself as a powerhouse in the global music scene, is nothing short of extraordinary. Damiano received global recognition and critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of Maneskin, praised for his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals fronting the first Italian band to break on a truly global scale.
Damiano David Festivals 2025
Sat June 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Kalorama
Sat July 05 - Belgium - Rock Werchter
Thu July 17 - Carhaix, France - Vieilles Charrues
Fri Aug 01 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Osheaga
Damiano David World Tour 2025
Thu Sept 11 - Poland, Warsaw - COS Torwar SOLD OUT
Sat Sept 13 - Germany, Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall SOLD OUT
Mon Sept 15 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - AFAS Live
Wed Sept 17 - Germany, Cologne - Palladium SOLD OUT
Sun Sept 21 - Spain, Barcelona - Saint Jordi Club SOLD OUT
Mon Sept 22 - Spain, Madrid - WiZink Center EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED DUE TO DEMAND
Fri Sept 26 - France, Paris - Adidas Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Sept 28 - UK, London - Roundhouse SOLD OUT
Mon Sept 29 - UK, London - Roundhouse EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND
Thu Oct 02 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National SOLD OUT
Sat Oct 04 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle622 SOLD OUT
Tue Oct 07 - Italy, Milan - Unipol Forum
Sat Oct 11 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 12 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND
Wed Oct 22 - Australia, Sydney - Enmore Theatre
Fri Oct 24 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum
Mon Oct 27 - Japan, Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater
Wed Oct 29 - Japan, Osaka - Zepp Osaka Bayside
Fri Nov 07 - Brazil, Sao Paulo - Tokio Marine Hall
Sun Nov 09 - Chile, Santiago - Teatro Caupolican
Tue Nov 11 - Argentina, Buenos Aires - Complejo C Art Media
Thu Nov 13 - Colombia, Bogotà - Teatro Royal Center
Mon Nov 17 - Mexico, Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry SOLD OUT
Fri Nov 21 - USA, Seattle - Paramount Theatre
Sun Nov 23 - USA, San Francisco - The Masonic
Tue Nov 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern
Sat Nov 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre
Sun Nov 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Dec 02 - Canada, Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum
Thu Dec 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS
Sat Dec 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mon Dec 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT
Tue Dec 09 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND
Tue Dec 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring
