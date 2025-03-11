Maneskin's Damiano David Reveal Solo Album Details

(fcc) Maneskin frontman Damiano David has today announced details of his forthcoming debut solo album. Entitled Funny Little Fears, the highly anticipated album will be released via Sony Music Italy / Arista on May 16th 2025. The album will be released digitally and physically in several formats on vinyl and CD.

Marking a bold and defiant new chapter in Damiano's career and artistry, Funny Little Fears sees the acclaimed artist break the moulds of expectation, both sonically and lyrically, defy genre boundaries, and bravely journey deep within the confides of his own mind as he confronts his fears.

On the album, Damiano says "I've always been afraid of heights, that any moment the ground breaks apart under my feet and in one second, everything's gone. I've been afraid of darkness, an immensity I don't get to see or understand, that might take me if I don't watch my steps. I've been afraid of myself, asking for too much, chasing something I didn't even know if I really wanted. And honestly sometimes I'm still scared, but I wrote myself a manual. Hope u find it helpful too. I called it Funny Little Fears. With love - Damiano"

Funny Little Fears will feature the singles previously released, including the vibrant, hook-laden first single 'Born With A Broken Heart', the theatrical and stunningly wrought 'Silverlines', and most recently 'Next Summer'.

Funny Little Fears tracklisting

1. Voices

2. Next Summer

3. Zombie Lady

4. The Bruise

5. Sick Of Myself

6. Angel

7. Tango

8. Born With A Broken Heart

9. Tangerine

10. Mars

11. The First Time

12. Perfect Life

13. Silverlines

14. Solitude (No One Understands Me)

Fans will be able to hear songs from Funny Little Fears live later this year as Damiano will embark on a massive 2025 global tour with dates across Europe, Australia, North America, South America and Asia this year. Encompassing 34 dates across five continents, with multiple sold out shows, venue upgrades, and additional dates added, it is a true statement of intent as he continues to introduce himself on the world stage. This summer, he will be performing at several festivals, with those already announced including MEO Kalorama, Rock Werchter, Vieilles Charrues and Osheaga. For a full list of tour dates and festival dates, please see below.

Damiano David has already made his name as an acclaimed singer-songwriter, where his journey from the streets of Rome to international stardom and establishing himself as a powerhouse in the global music scene, is nothing short of extraordinary. Damiano received global recognition and critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of Maneskin, praised for his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals fronting the first Italian band to break on a truly global scale.

Damiano David Festivals 2025

Sat June 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Kalorama

Sat July 05 - Belgium - Rock Werchter

Thu July 17 - Carhaix, France - Vieilles Charrues

Fri Aug 01 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Osheaga

Damiano David World Tour 2025

Thu Sept 11 - Poland, Warsaw - COS Torwar SOLD OUT

Sat Sept 13 - Germany, Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall SOLD OUT

Mon Sept 15 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Wed Sept 17 - Germany, Cologne - Palladium SOLD OUT

Sun Sept 21 - Spain, Barcelona - Saint Jordi Club SOLD OUT

Mon Sept 22 - Spain, Madrid - WiZink Center EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED DUE TO DEMAND

Fri Sept 26 - France, Paris - Adidas Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Sept 28 - UK, London - Roundhouse SOLD OUT

Mon Sept 29 - UK, London - Roundhouse EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

Thu Oct 02 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 04 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle622 SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 07 - Italy, Milan - Unipol Forum

Sat Oct 11 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 12 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

Wed Oct 22 - Australia, Sydney - Enmore Theatre

Fri Oct 24 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum

Mon Oct 27 - Japan, Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater

Wed Oct 29 - Japan, Osaka - Zepp Osaka Bayside

Fri Nov 07 - Brazil, Sao Paulo - Tokio Marine Hall

Sun Nov 09 - Chile, Santiago - Teatro Caupolican

Tue Nov 11 - Argentina, Buenos Aires - Complejo C Art Media

Thu Nov 13 - Colombia, Bogotà - Teatro Royal Center

Mon Nov 17 - Mexico, Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry SOLD OUT

Fri Nov 21 - USA, Seattle - Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 23 - USA, San Francisco - The Masonic

Tue Nov 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern

Sat Nov 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre

Sun Nov 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Dec 02 - Canada, Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Thu Dec 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS

Sat Dec 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Dec 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 09 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount EXTRA SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

Tue Dec 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

