Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Tall Tales Album With New Video

() Pioneering electronic musician and producer Mark Pritchard and The Smile and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announce their debut album as a duo, "Tall Tales", which will arrive on May 9th.
It follows the release last month of "Back In The Game", which signified the second time the two had collaborated on record, following the acclaimed "Beautiful People", which appeared on Mark Pritchard's "Under The Sun" solo album for Warp Records in 2016.
They share a new single alongside the announcement, "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice", which was premiered this morning by Lauren Laverne on BBC 6 Music and is paired again to a music video by visual artist Jonathan Zawada.
Pritchard is a luminary of 90s UK electronic music with his projects Reload, Link and as one half of the production duo Global Communication alongside Tom Middleton. In 2011 he released two remixes of Radiohead's "Bloom" and across an eclectic career that has incorporated many styles and various guises, he has remixed further material from the likes of Aphex Twin, Depeche Mode, PJ Harvey and Slowdive.
"Tall Tales", Yorke's first release on Warp Records, is a multi-layered, richly textured record that channels both multiple narratives and multiple genres. Across its eclectic 12 song runtime, the record showcases Pritchard's mastery of archaic machines unearthed in synthesizer archives, guiding the music down unexpected and experimental paths. Yorke meanwhile delivers a haunting and expansive vocal performance, delving into dark, introspective storytelling.
Very much considered a third member of the group by Pritchard and Yorke, Jonathan Zawada is a visual artist known for his multi-faceted approach that incorporates both analogue and digital techniques.
Zawada designed the album artwork for "Tall Tales", and both his videos for "Back In The Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice" make up part of a feature length film that he has developed over the past few years in tandem with the development of the music. His hyperreal environments blur the line between the organic and digital, juxtaposing uneasy landscapes of natural beauty with the brutal aesthetics of a dystopian world.
To coincide with the album's launch, there will be special one night only screenings of the film in selected cinemas across the globe, with more details to be announced shortly.
