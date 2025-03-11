New Danko Jones Music On The Way under PERCEPTION Deal

(CSM) Now signed to PERCEPTION, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music, one of the fastest growing rock labels in the world, Danko Jones' yet-to-be-announced 12th offering was just finished under the watchful eyes of Juno and Grammy Award winning producer Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Big Sugar, Cancer Bats etc.), and is tentatively due out in autumn 2025.

It was also Ratz who was already involved in the creation process of one of the group's very early offerings, the EP My Love Is Bold in 1999, as well as some of their most successful studio albums over the years.

Today, Danko Jones (vocals & guitar), bassist John Calabrese, and drummer Rich Knox are pleased to announce a European tour guiding them across the pond in late 2025, where fans will have a chance to see the first live performances of some of their brand-new songs complementing the band's already hit-packed set list.

Danko comment: "We are excited to be on PERCEPTION. Counting down the days for everyone to listen to our 12th album, and to start playing the new tunes live. In the meantime, enjoy the first single - 'What You Need'!"

Managing director Jochen Richert states: "Ever since the release of "Born A Lion" in 2001, DANKO JONES, his management, and I have been on this journey together. Wow, nearly 25 years - almost half a lifetime. And yet, Danko Stones still sounds as fresh and exciting as on day one. But this wild ride is far from being over, and therefore I'm incredibly proud to welcome Danko Jones to PERCEPTION. I can say with the utmost conviction that the new songs are among the best this unique artist has ever written."

Aptly titled "What You Need," Danko Jones' PERCEPTION debut single will become available on all streaming platforms on April 4 - just in time for the outfit to kick-off their 2025 festival season at Paaspop (NL).

19.11.2025 FI Helsinki - Tavastia

22.11.2025 NO Oslo - Vulkan Arena

26.11.2025 DE Osnabrück - Rosenhof

27.11.2025 LU Luxembourg - Den Atelier

28.11.2025 NL Amsterdam - Melkweg

29.11.2025 UK London - The Underworld Camden

03.12.2025 BE Antwerp - Trix (Main Hall)

04.12.2025 FR Paris - Le Trabendo

06.12.2025 IT Milan - Legend Club

08.12.2025 DE Mannheim - Alte Feuerwache

09.12.2025 AT Salzburg - Rockhouse

10.12.2025 DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)

11.12.2025 DE Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

12.12.2025 DE Berlin - Astra

13.12.2025 DE Hamburg - Docks

Artist Pre-Sale: Wed, Mar 12 @ 10am Local (48hrs)

Spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, Mar 12 @ 10am Local (24hrs)

Local Pre-Sales: Thu, Mar 13 @ 10am Local (24hrs)

General On Sale: Fri, Mar 14 @ 10am Local



w/ GRAVEYARD

11.03.2025 CL Santiago - Sala Metronomo

12.03.2025 AR Buenos Aires - Uniclub

14.03.2025 BR Rio de Janeiro - Agyto

15.03.2025 BR São Paulo - Vip Station

16.03.2025 BR Belo Horizonte - Mister Rock Bar

18.04.2025 NL Schijndel - Paaspop

31.05.2025 BE Herenthout - Clamotte Rock

05.06.2025 NO Trondheim - Trondheim Rocks

06.06.2025 SE Solvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival

14.06.2025 AT Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock

27./28.06.2025 EE Tallinn - Rock Festival

05.07.2025 DE Mainburg - Festival Holledau

17.07.2025 FI Seinajoki - Vauhtiajot

25.07.2025 NO Fredrikstad - Manefestivalen

26.07.2025 DE Monchengladbach - Bob! Fest

06. - 10.08.2025 DE Eschwege - Open Flair

15.08.2025 NO Alta - Alta Live

16.08.2025 NO Hardstad - Bakgarden

17.08.2025 CH Cudrefin (VD) - Rock The Lakes

21. - 23.08.2025 DE Haddeby - Baltic Open Air

