New Danko Jones Music On The Way under PERCEPTION Deal

(CSM) Now signed to PERCEPTION, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music, one of the fastest growing rock labels in the world, Danko Jones' yet-to-be-announced 12th offering was just finished under the watchful eyes of Juno and Grammy Award winning producer Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Big Sugar, Cancer Bats etc.), and is tentatively due out in autumn 2025.
It was also Ratz who was already involved in the creation process of one of the group's very early offerings, the EP My Love Is Bold in 1999, as well as some of their most successful studio albums over the years.
Today, Danko Jones (vocals & guitar), bassist John Calabrese, and drummer Rich Knox are pleased to announce a European tour guiding them across the pond in late 2025, where fans will have a chance to see the first live performances of some of their brand-new songs complementing the band's already hit-packed set list.
Danko comment: "We are excited to be on PERCEPTION. Counting down the days for everyone to listen to our 12th album, and to start playing the new tunes live. In the meantime, enjoy the first single - 'What You Need'!"
Managing director Jochen Richert states: "Ever since the release of "Born A Lion" in 2001, DANKO JONES, his management, and I have been on this journey together. Wow, nearly 25 years - almost half a lifetime. And yet, Danko Stones still sounds as fresh and exciting as on day one. But this wild ride is far from being over, and therefore I'm incredibly proud to welcome Danko Jones to PERCEPTION. I can say with the utmost conviction that the new songs are among the best this unique artist has ever written."
Aptly titled "What You Need," Danko Jones' PERCEPTION debut single will become available on all streaming platforms on April 4 - just in time for the outfit to kick-off their 2025 festival season at Paaspop (NL).
19.11.2025 FI Helsinki - Tavastia
22.11.2025 NO Oslo - Vulkan Arena
26.11.2025 DE Osnabrück - Rosenhof
27.11.2025 LU Luxembourg - Den Atelier
28.11.2025 NL Amsterdam - Melkweg
29.11.2025 UK London - The Underworld Camden
03.12.2025 BE Antwerp - Trix (Main Hall)
04.12.2025 FR Paris - Le Trabendo
06.12.2025 IT Milan - Legend Club
08.12.2025 DE Mannheim - Alte Feuerwache
09.12.2025 AT Salzburg - Rockhouse
10.12.2025 DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)
11.12.2025 DE Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
12.12.2025 DE Berlin - Astra
13.12.2025 DE Hamburg - Docks
Artist Pre-Sale: Wed, Mar 12 @ 10am Local (48hrs)
Spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, Mar 12 @ 10am Local (24hrs)
Local Pre-Sales: Thu, Mar 13 @ 10am Local (24hrs)
General On Sale: Fri, Mar 14 @ 10am Local
w/ GRAVEYARD
11.03.2025 CL Santiago - Sala Metronomo
12.03.2025 AR Buenos Aires - Uniclub
14.03.2025 BR Rio de Janeiro - Agyto
15.03.2025 BR São Paulo - Vip Station
16.03.2025 BR Belo Horizonte - Mister Rock Bar
18.04.2025 NL Schijndel - Paaspop
31.05.2025 BE Herenthout - Clamotte Rock
05.06.2025 NO Trondheim - Trondheim Rocks
06.06.2025 SE Solvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival
14.06.2025 AT Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock
27./28.06.2025 EE Tallinn - Rock Festival
05.07.2025 DE Mainburg - Festival Holledau
17.07.2025 FI Seinajoki - Vauhtiajot
25.07.2025 NO Fredrikstad - Manefestivalen
26.07.2025 DE Monchengladbach - Bob! Fest
06. - 10.08.2025 DE Eschwege - Open Flair
15.08.2025 NO Alta - Alta Live
16.08.2025 NO Hardstad - Bakgarden
17.08.2025 CH Cudrefin (VD) - Rock The Lakes
21. - 23.08.2025 DE Haddeby - Baltic Open Air
