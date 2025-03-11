Peter Wolf Releases First Ever Memoir 'Waiting on the Moon '

(SFM) Peter Wolf and Little, Brown celebrate the worldwide release of Waiting on the Moon today, Wolf's first-ever memoir, which highlights the legendary musician as one-of-a-kind raconteur - with a narrative voice perfectly-suited to Wolf's life of nearly-unbelievable encounters and experiences.

Through a series of dynamic snapshots and vignettes, Waiting on the Moon finds Wolf at the epicenter of 21st century America's most important cultural moments: 1960s Greenwich Village, Warhol's Factory and Hollywood's Second Golden Age to name a few.

In these vital and vibrant settings, he chronicles days spent with many of the most influential artists of our time - a list including Bob Dylan, Alfred Hitchcock, John Lennon, Tennessee Williams, Lou Reed, Muddy Waters, Edie Sedgwick, David Lynch, Julia Child and The Rolling Stones.

But what shines through more than anything is Wolf's natural ability as a storyteller and observer - as his deeply moving, often hilarious and action-packed insights transcend any and all of the expected 'rock memoir' tropes. Pre-release raves for Waiting on the Moon have ranged from top critics to music's biggest icons:

"He's a master storyteller...Waiting on the Moon is not just another celebrity confessional...it reads like a dream dinner party" - Washington Post

"Never a dull moment" - Rolling Stone

"A fascinating new book...the end result makes a powerful point: sometimes the story of who we are can best be told by the things we love." - The Guardian

"Illuminating." - Wall Street Journal

"Sometime back Pete gave me a biography of the painter Chaim Soutine said he was the Jimmy Reed of the art world but I already knew that. Soutine is nowhere in this memoir nor is Jimmy Reed but there's plenty of other folks who are. This book reads like a fast train and you'll get a glimpse of everyone passing by through the windows. Characters that have crossed Pete's path who he's known up close and personal. A diverse crowd, one you wouldn't think belong in the same book: Marilyn Monroe with a scarf on her head sitting next to him in a movie theater, Muddy Waters, Faye Dunaway, David Lynch the filmmaker, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jagger -- Tennessee Williams, Merle Haggard. They all play an important part in Pete's life, come alive in more ways than one. As you'll see Pete's been on quite a journey. But before it all began, he had hopes to become a great painter, but then out of nowhere early on he went in another direction and never came back. This memoir has been a long time coming and it's Pete's great painting." - Bob Dylan

"Arriving home from my 114th tour date, I find that Wolf's book has kept me wonderful company. As the eastern sun rises through my airplane window, the warmth of its rays reminds me of the love of life and living so beautifully expressed in his writing." - Bruce Springsteen

"Peter is a terrific writer. It's great to get his unique take being around some of the most fascinating music and cultural figures of our time. I especially love his recounting his time with Muddy Waters, John Lee and Van Morrison. Captures them as only an insider with soul could. Love his book as much as I love his music...Couldn't put it down!" - Bonnie Raitt

"This is the book I've been hoping Peter Wolf would write since we walked the streets of Paris together, back in the twentieth century. A true account of his life, love, and music told with unique humor and rare humility." - Elvis Costello

Wolf will host a series of events to discuss Waiting on the Moon across the country this year, beginning tonight in his hometown of Boston (with renowned biographer Peter Guralnick) and continuing tomorrow night in New York at the iconic Strand Book Store, in conversation with Dr. Warren Zanes (Deliver Me From Nowhere). He'll continue to celebrate in Ridgewood, NJ on March 13 at Bookends, in Portsmouth, NH at The Music Hall on March 18 and at Philadelphia's Free Library on March 27. April will see Wolf make appearances at RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison, CT on the 8th, and at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, alongside Mike Campbell, on the 27th.

Peter Wolf - Waiting on the Moon - Book Events:

March 11 - Cambridge, MA - The First Parish In Cambridge (with Peter Guralnick)

March 12 - New York, NY - The Strand's Rare Book Room (with Warren Zanes)

March 13 - Ridgewood, NJ - Bookends

March 18 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

March 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia Free Library (with Larry Platt)

April 8 - Madison, CT - RJ Julia Booksellers

April 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (with Mike Campbell)

