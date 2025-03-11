Powerman 5000, Ill Nino, Hed PE and Priest Plot The Taste Of Armageddon Tour

(OMG) "The Taste Of Armageddon" tour is set to hit major cities across the United States, bringing together four powerhouse bands from the worlds of rock, metal, and alternative. Fans can expect an explosive experience from Powerman 5000, Ill Nino, Hed PE and Priest, as they join forces for a high-energy tour that promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish.
POWERMAN 5000, the genre-defying band known for their unique blend of industrial, metal, and electronic elements, will bring their signature sound and stage presence to fans across the country. Known for their classic hits like "When Worlds Collide" and "Bombshell," Powerman 5000 has been a dominant force in alternative rock since the late '90s.
ILL NINO the Latin-infused heavy metal band, will unleash their signature blend of aggression and melody, with fan favorites like "How Can I Live" and "I Am Loco" sure to have the crowd moshing from the first note. With their unmistakable fusion of Latin rhythms and metal, Ill Nino will bring an extra level of intensity to the tour.
HED PE will bring their eclectic mix of punk, rap, metal, and funk to the stage, pushing boundaries and blending genres in ways only they can. With hits like "Bartender" and "Suffa," Hed PE's dynamic live show will keep fans on their feet throughout the tour.
PRIEST is a synth band that creates music rooted in the vastness of electronic dreams. The goal of their multifaceted prophecy is to safely guide humanity unto the next evolutionary step - the merging with machines. The occult techno-pop act from Sweden, containing ex-members from Ghost, will throw you into the neon lights of 80 ́s sci-fi mixed with gothic soundscapes. With several praised global tours and critically acclaimed releases like New Flesh and Body Machine they've successfully generated an ever growing fanbase worldwide.
Tour Dates & Locations:
7-1-25 Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO (No III Nino).
7-3-25 Mercury Music Lounge - Lakewood, OH
7-4-25 The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH (No HedPE).
7-5-25 Stix - Ludington, MI
7-6-25 Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN
7-8-25 The Webster Theater - Hartford, CT
7-9-25 Sharkeys Event Center - Liverpool, NY
7-10-25 Aura - Portland, ME
7-11-25 Six String Grill - Forborough, MA
7-12-25 Rayne Drop Inn - Outdoors/Marion Center, PA
7-13-25 The Norva - Norfolk, VA
7-15-25 Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL (PM5K/HedPE only).
7-16-25 Mt. Dora Music Hall - Mt. Dora, FL
7-18-25 Trees - Dallas, TX
7-19-25 Scout Bar - Houston, TX
7-20-25 Concrete St Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX
7-23-25 Machine Shop - Flint, MI
7-24-25 Pieres - Ft. Wayne, IN
7-25-25 The Forge - Joliet, IL
7-26-25 Mid Summer Music Fest - Menahga, MN (PM5K only).
7-27-25 The Double Z Outdoors - Cedar Rapids, IA
7-29-25 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
7-31-25 House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV
8-1-25 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA
8-2-25 Brentwood Emporium - Bentwood, CA
