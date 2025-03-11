Rock Legends To Face Off In AXS TV's March Music Battle Of The Bands

(AXS TV) The stakes have never been higher as rock's biggest bands face off in the ultimate battle for music supremacy, as part of AXS TV's March Music Battle of the Bands. From March 17 through April 7, rock's most popular acts will go head-to-head in a high-energy bracket-style showdown-with viewers deciding who will make history and claim the coveted March Music Battle of the Bands Championship.

The tournament will start with 64 iconic bands from across the rock spectrum, with a slew of dream matchups that will pare the field down until only two remain. The last two bands standing will duke it out in the Championship round. Viewers can make their voices heard by heading to the AXS.TV and AXS TV's social media platforms, where they can cast their votes to determine who will advance to the next rounds and who will be eliminated.

AXS TV's March Music Battle of the Bands will also include episodes of Rock Legends-airing daily from 11A ET to 2P ET, March 17 through March 24, featuring the band vs. band matchups. Round One battles include a Southern Rock showdown pitting Lynyrd Skynyrd against Creedence Clearwater Revival; a clash of true rock titans with Guns N' Roses vs. Bon Jovi; and a duel between multi-talented music men Tom Petty and Rod Stewart. Other notable matchups include rock trailblazer David Bowie vs. all-star chart-toppers Journey; a pair of L.A. legends in The Doors vs. Red Hot Chili Peppers; prog rock pioneers Pink Floyd vs. The Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits; and rock mainstays Aerosmith vs. genre-defining standouts The Grateful Dead, to name just a few.

Themed episodes of Rock Legends will continue to air Monday through Friday at 11A ET the week of March 24, culminating in a day of concerts boasting powerhouse performances from the tournament's top vote-getters on Sunday, April 6.

March mayhem rocks on AXS TV, as music's biggest bands face off in AXS TV's March Music Battle of the Bands! Help your favorites make the cut by voting at AXS.TV and on AXS TV's official social media platforms.

Related Stories

Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar Lead AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon

Dave Grohl Marathon Coming To AXS TV

Guns N' Roses, Prince, Clapton Part Of AXS TV's National Guitar Day Celebration

Heart Reflected On Epic Performance Of Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven' (2024 In Review)

News > AXS TV