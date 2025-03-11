Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Second Most Added Song To Country Radio

(TPR) Triple Tigers Records' multi-Platinum artist Russell Dickerson's latest release, "Happen To Me," was the second most added song to Country radio upon impact on March 10th.
The full-throttle, feel-good track was added to 66 total stations and was Dickerson's highest streaming debut week racking up the largest number of streams in Triple Tigers Records' label history.
The song has been generating major buzz with over 9 million global streams since release on 2/21 and garnering an impressive 25 million views across social media. "Country Radio's response to this single has been nothing short of amazing", says VP/Promotion, Raffaella Braun. "66 stations in just over a week since release exceeded even our own lofty goals. This truly is the Song of the Summer!"
Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris LaCorte, captures the excitement and spontaneity of a carefree night out - the simple pleasure of letting the world fall away and enjoying the moment. Mixing Country and Pop elements with a bouncy beat and lyrics that have just the right amount of mischief, "Happen To Me" is the ultimate anthem for anyone ready to lose themselves in the fun of the night.
