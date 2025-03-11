The Altons Late Show With Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

(The Syndicate) The Altons released their Daptone Records debut, Heartache in Room 14 last month and today share a performance of "Float" for the Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #LATESHOWME MUSIC series.

Heartache in Room 14 is a duet album inspired by the Motown and Stax eras with a cultural lens of a group born and raised in Los Angeles. The LP has received praise from NPR Music, No Depression, FLOOD, Bandcamp, Dusted, Remezcla, and many more.

The Altons just completed a SOLD OUT tour of the West Coast. They will cross the country later this week for the second leg of the 'Club Heartache Tour', hitting Cleveland, DC, Chicago, NYC, and Philadelphia, multiple festival performances including Bonnaroo, and more before ending with two nights in Dallas and a newly announced show at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Central to The Altons' sound is the deeply harmonious interplay between the vocals of front-persons Adriana Flores and Bryan Ponce, which imbues their music with an intimate and sincere quality. Supported by the solid rhythm foundation laid by Caitlin Moss on drums and Chris "Bolillo" Manjarrez on bass, the band has crafted a sound that resonates with both nostalgia and freshness.

Heartache in Room 14 is produced by Daptone Records' renowned Bosco Mann, signifying a pivotal evolution in their artistry. Describing the new creative process, Ponce notes, "This whole album was a new experience for us, from the way we approach songwriting to how we recorded the music." Flores adds, "Working at Penrose with Gabe was a turning point for us. Our songwriting process was meticulously broken down and rebuilt, focusing intensely on lyrics, melody, and arrangement."

