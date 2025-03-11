Toad The Wet Sprocket To Spread Good Intentions With U.S. Tour

(TP) Toad The Wet Sprocket continue to uplift audiences with their melodic alt rock guitars, introspective lyrics, and signature vocal harmonies that catapulted them to mainstream success 30+ years ago on the 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headlining tour.

Joining the band throughout the 26-date run are Semisonic, KT Tunstall and Sixpence None the Richer in select markets. Limited VIP packages and new Good Intentions merchandise available this week at Toad The Wet Sprocket Online.

Throughout their career, Toad The Wet Sprocket have been staunchly independent in their artistic integrity. "We were young and it was us against the record company," recalls guitarist Todd Nichols of their early days. "We had a bit of punk-rock ethos."

This commitment to stay true to themselves, and DIY mentality also spilled over into the enduring relationship with their fans. Amassing a mailing list of 70,000 at the start of their career, the band forged deep connections with a devout and loyal core of fans, who they've continued to grow with. "It's like a reunion of sorts," reflects bassist Dean Dinning. "It's almost like having family in the audience every night."

Following the success of their second platinum selling album, Dulcinea, Toad The Wet Sprocket released a collection of b-sides and rarities, In Light Syrup, in 1995. The album single, "Good Intentions" - the namesake of this upcoming tour - found success at radio peaking at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart and is featured amongst the likes of R.E.M., The Rembrandts, and Barnaked Ladies on the platinum-selling Friends soundtrack. It has since been in rotation on set lists including their most recent tours.

"I think the enduring appeal of our band is the songs," says Dean. "Even though we were young when we made those early records, they don't only speak to youth. As people have grown older, the songs have taken on new meaning in their lives."

"As an artist, it feels good to know we can still make music that's resonating," adds singer Glen Phillips. "When we play 'The Moment' or 'Transient Whales' at our shows now, there's a huge percentage of the audience who know every word of those songs, too."

As in years past, Toad The Wet Sprocket will partner with a non-profit organization with shared values to inspire fans and give back. This year, Toad The Wet Sprocket will spotlight the National Parks Foundation to support and protect our natural treasures.

In addition to the 2025 Good Intentions headlining tour, Toad The Wet Sprocket are putting the finishing touches on an acoustic greatest hits album, set for release later this year.

GOOD INTENTIONS 2025 TOUR

JUL 17 / SAN DIEGO, CA @ Balboa Theatre^

JUL 18 / TULARE, CA @ AdventistHealth Amphitheater^

JUL 19 / BERKELEY, CA @ The UC Theatre^

JUL 20 / ROCKLIN, CA @ Amphitheatre at Quarry Park^

JUL 23 / EUGENE, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater#

JUL 24 / BELLINGHAM, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre#

JUL 25 / SEATTLE, WA @ Moore Theatre#

JUL 26 / SANDPOINT, ID @ Festival at Sandpoint#

JUL 28 / SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Red Butte Garden#

JUL 30 / DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens#

AUG 1 / OMAHA, NE @ Astro Amphitheater#

AUG 2 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Grinders KC Event Venue#

AUG 3 / CHESTERFIELD, MO @ The Factory#

AUG 5 / HUBER HEIGHTS, OH @ Rose Music Center#

AUG 7 / CHICAGO, IL @ The Salt Shed#

AUG 8 / INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Rock The Ruins#

AUG 9 / INTERLOCHEN, MI @ Kresge Auditorium#

AUG 10 / PAW PAW, MI @ Warner Vineyards#

AUG 13 / TYSONS, VA @ Capital One Hall*

AUG 14 / NEW HAVEN, CT @ Westville Music Bowl*

AUG 15 / BUFFALO, NY @ ArtPark*

AUG 16 / MEDFORD, MA @ Chevalier Theatre*

AUG 18 / DEERFIELD, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company*

AUG 19 / @ READING, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center*

AUG 21 / CARY, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

AUG 22 / ATLANTA, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*

AUG 23 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne*

^ w/ Sixpence None The Richer

# w/ Semisonic, Sixpence None The Richer

* w/ KT Tunstall, Sixpence None The Richer

