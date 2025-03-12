The Doobie Brothers 'Learn to Let Go' With New Single

(fcc) The Doobie Brothers have released new single "Learn to Let Go" as an Instant Grat track off their upcoming new studio album WALK THIS ROAD. "Learn to Let Go" is the 4th focus track off the highly anticipated studio album and was written by Michael McDonald and producer John Shanks. The track features all three principal vocalists - McDonald, Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston.

McDonald ponders hard-earned wisdom on the track which features the kind of laid-back groove that made the Doobie Brothers famous. "It's a song about what might be the hardest lesson we learn and one of the last things we do in this life," McDonald says.

WALK THIS ROAD was produced in Los Angeles with John Shanks and is the first new album by the foursome in over 40 years. WALK THIS ROAD, out June 6 on Rhino Records features 10 newly recorded tracks including "Walk This Road," "Call Me" and "Lahaina."

The recently announced WALK THIS ROAD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit August 4th and features special guests Jimmy Buffet's The Coral Reefer Band on all dates. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming tour.

WALK THIS ROAD TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

8.4.25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8.17.25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

