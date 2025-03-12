Warbringer Unleash Video For George Patton Inspired 'Through A Glass, Darkly'

(Napalm) Warbringer is preparing to unleash their highly anticipated new album Wrath And Ruin, out March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records. Today, they unlock the crypt containing their ghoulish third single "Through A Glass, Darkly" alongside a shell shocked official music video.

The mini epic "Through A Glass, Darkly", was inspired by a poem from WWII general George Patton, who was convinced that he was a reincarnation of an eternal warrior spirit who had fought and died on countless battlefields throughout history. Conjuring the undead with gothic guitar work, and slow burning tension, Warbringer crafts an atmosphere so palpable, you can taste the dust from the crypts.

About the single, frontman Kevill says: "Here's the third single from Wrath and Ruin, the epic 'Through a Glass, Darkly.' We chose this one as a single to showcase the range and breadth of this album, offering something totally different from the first two singles here. This one has an epic and dark, mystical quality to it, as well as a real fist-raising energy. The song is about an eternally reincarnating warrior, who recounts his struggles and pains across the battlefields of time. This is based on a poem by the WW2 general George Patton, and apparently the man truly believed himself to be the reincarnation of this eternal warrior.

"To me, this idea had a lot of power and resonance, and works as a powerful metaphor for the ongoing human struggle we all face. I also thought his poem had some really great lines, some of which are incorporated here. The track, penned by Carlos Cruz, was an attempt to get the epic feel we had on songs like 'Defiance of Fate' and 'When the Guns Fell Silent' into a shorter runtime package, a 'pocket epic' if you will. I particularly love the soulful solo by Adam Carroll here, and I think the end passage is one of the finest vocal moments on the record. Here's a song to look at the sky to and stoically contemplate time and legacy... we hope you all enjoy 'Through a Glass, Darkly' and the rest of Wrath and Ruin."

