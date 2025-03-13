America's Gerry Beckley On Rock & Roll High School Podcast

(MUSES) The Rock & Roll High School Podcast continues its fourth season with a brand-new episode featuring Gerry Beckley, co-founder of the legendary band America. Hosted by two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and music executive Pete Ganbarg, the podcast dives deep into the stories behind some of the greatest artists and music of all time.

In 1970, Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell, and Dan Peek-three American teenagers living in London-formed the band America, crafting a signature sound rooted in rich three part harmonies with all of the band members contributing to the songwriting. The group's self-titled debut album, released in 1971, skyrocketed to success with the chart-topping hit "A Horse With No Name", and its successful follow up "I Need You." With over 20 studio albums, multiple compilations and live albums, 30 million albums sold worldwide and a Best New Artist Grammy Award in 1973, America remains one of the most iconic bands in rock history. Working with legendary Beatles producer George Martin, America continued to release hit after hit in the 1970's and 80's with even more classics like "Ventura Highway," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," "Daisy Jane," and "Sister Golden Hair."

In this episode, Gerry Beckley takes listeners on a journey through over five decades of music and touring, reflecting on America's legacy and his personal experiences in the industry. He discusses the new documentary, I Need You: 53 Years of America, which chronicles the band's lasting impact. He also reflects on how Breaking Bad not only featured "A Horse with No Name" but even named an episode after it. Beckley also opens up about his decision to step back from touring, explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed his decision to take a hiatus from life on the road. He recalls an unforgettable moment performing "Sister Golden Hair" with The Killers in Sydney, reminisces about how America's founding members met in England and quickly found worldwide success with their debut album and chart-topping single, and shares anecdotes from touring with The Everly Brothers-including the unexpected night when a young Jay Leno opened for them. Additionally, he delves into how Here & Now, one of America's later albums, co-helmed by the late, great Adam Schlesinger (Fountains Of Wayne) came to be, offering insight into the creative process behind the project and how they integrated so many talented artists, including collaborations with Ryan Adams, Nada Surf, Ben Kweller, and members of My Morning Jacket, and Smashing Pumpkins. Beckley also reflects on the lasting influence of America's music, including how Janet Jackson sampled "Ventura Highway" in her hit song "Someone to Call My Lover."

