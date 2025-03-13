Big Big Train's The Likes Of Us In North America Tour Support Revealed

(RAM) Big Big Train have announced the support acts for their The Likes Of Us In North America Tour. District 97, The Twenty Committee and IZZ will each open one show. For the remaining shows a member of Big Big Train will play a solo set.

The trek kicks off on April 2nd and runs until April 19th , with 10 shows in the United States and Canada as well as a co-headlining appearance on board Cruise To The Edge. The band then co-headlines the Gouveia Art Rock festival in Portugal at the beginning of May.

"On our tour last autumn we chose to have different bands open some shows for us, while keeping other shows 'in the family' to help to make each night really special, and the mixed approach worked very well," lead vocalist Alberto Bravin comments. "We're looking forward to sharing the stage with District 97, IZZ and The Twenty Committee and really recommend that you get to the show in time to see them."

"There's just so much musical talent in Big Big Train," Alberto continues. "Our keyboardist Oskar Holldorff, violinist Clare Lindley, drummer Nick D'Virgilio and guitarist/keyboardist Rikard Sjöblom all have lots of experience fronting bands outside Big Big Train and singing lead vocals. Their solo sets were very positively received in September and October in the UK and Europe, so we think fans in North America will enjoy them too. It will be a surprise each night which band member - or maybe even band members - are going to open the show."

BIG BIG TRAIN - LIVE IN '25

THE LIKES OF US IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Wednesday 2nd April - Sweetwater, Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA - No support

Friday 4th - Wednesday 9th April - Cruise To The Edge (Festival shows)

Thursday 10th April - Arcada Theatre, St Charles, Illinois, USA - Support: District 97

Friday 11th April - The Token Lounge, Westland, Michigan, USA - Support: BBT solo

Sunday 13th AprilElectric City, Buffalo, New York, USA - Support: BBT solo

Monday 14th April - Fairmount Theatre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Support: BBT solo

Tuesday 15th April - Algonquin Theatre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - Support: BBT solo

Wednesday 16th April - Salle Dina-Bélanger, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada - Support: BBT solo

Thursday 17th April - Regent Theatre, Arlington, Massachusetts, USA - Support: BBT solo

Friday 18th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - Support: IZZ

Saturday 19th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA - Support: The Twenty Committee

Sunday 4th May -Gouveia Art Rock, Gouveia, Portugal (Festival show)

