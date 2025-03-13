BTS' j-hope Makes Solo US TV Debut On The Tonight Show

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS made his solo US TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an unforgettable performance of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," his new single released on March 7.

"Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" is a soulful, heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. The pop R&B track effortlessly merges dreamy synths, vibrant guitar strums, and soft, tender vocal riffs to sonically mirror the feeling of falling in love. The track combines the most beloved elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop that will instinctively resonate with audiences around the world. With its universal theme of love and a refreshing mix of widely popular genres, the track has all the makings of a global smash hit.

Before taking the stage with Miguel for the performance, j-hope also made a surprise appearance on Jimmy's monologue opening the show. In the monologue, Jimmy praises his incredible dancing skills and jokes about wanting to dance like him. As the audience cheers for Jimmy to dance, he starts moving to "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," unaware that j-hope has joined in behind him. j-hope playfully dances along before slipping away unnoticed through the back curtain. As soon as j-hope stepped on to the stage, the crowd erupted with uncontrollable excitement with their cheers filling the studio.

Additionally, j-hope sat down with Jimmy for an interview, where he shared his experience of having a drive-thru IN-N-OUT, the inspiration behind "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," and the success of his history-making 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago headline show. Speaking of his upcoming tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in North America, he promised fans "a show that's uniquely j-hope."

The release of the new single comes on the heels of the launch of j-hope's first-ever solo world tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.' The tour will feature a total of 31 shows in 15 cities across the world, including Los Angeles' BMO Stadium shows on April 4 and 6, where he makes history as the first male solo Korean artist to headline a stadium concert in North America.

