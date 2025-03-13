Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium Gearing Up For The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour

(BPM) Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium announced their 2025 co-headlining "The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour" featuring special guests August Burns Red across all dates, Sylosis, and Bleed From Within on select dates - see routing below.

The tour is in celebration of both bands prolific albums - Bullet for My Valentine's 'The Poison' and Trivium's 'Ascendancy', which turn 20 years old in 2025. Each will be performed in their entirety on this tour.

"We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the 'Poisoned Ascendancy Tour'. We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album 'The Poison' and Trivium's 'Ascendancy'. It's the metal tour of 2025, so don't miss out." - Bullet for My Valentine

"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9 am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts. It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands. Having August Burns Red, Bleed From Within, and Sylosis joining us only makes this more special. We can't wait to play Ascendancy for you!" -Trivium

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

TICKETS: Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com

Limited VIP packages are available from both artists including a meet & greet. For more info on VIP packages please visit: onemoretimevip.com

THE POISONED ASCENDANCY 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sun March 30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum#&

Tue Apr 1 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre#&

Thu Apr 03 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic#&

Fri Apr 04 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live#&

Sat Apr 05 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort*#&

Tue Apr 08 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium#&

Thu Apr 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort#&

Fri Apr 11 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre#

Sat Apr 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre#&

Tue Apr 15 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's - South Side Ballroom#&

Wed Apr 16 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port#&

Thu Apr 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center#&

Sat Apr 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory#^

Sun Apr 20 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha#^

Tues Apr 22 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center*#^

Wed Apr 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe#^

Fri Apr 25 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom*#

Sat Apr 26 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#^

Sun Apr 27 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit#^

Tues Apr 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*#^

Wed Apr 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia#^

Fri May 02 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway#^

Sat May 03 - Laval, QC - Place Bell#^

Sun May 04 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre#^

Tue May 06 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem#^

Wed May 07 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17#^

Fri May 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem - Wind Creek Event Center#^

Sun May 11 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*#^

Tues May 13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena*#^

Wed May 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre#^

Sat May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre#^

Sun May 18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater#^

*Not A Live Nation Date

# August Burns Red

& Sylosis

^ Bleed From Within

Related Stories

Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version

Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour

News > Bullet for My Valentine