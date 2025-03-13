Candlemass Marking 40th Anniversary With 'Black Star' EP

(Napalm) Swedish godfathers of epic doom Candlemass celebrate their 40th anniversary of pioneering the genre with a four-track EP, Black Star. Packed with craterous riffs, this celebration of doom metal mastery is set for release on May 9, 2025 via Napalm Records.
With Black Star, the genre-defying band unveils two brand-new songs alongside two cover versions of timeless classics. The EP will be available in various formats, including a strictly limited vinyl edition featuring a 12-page vinyl booklet, an A3 poster, and a tote bag.
Leif Edling comments: "Not all bands get to see their 40th birthday and it certainly hasn't been an easy ride. But many ups and downs later, we stand here as survivors, veterans even... a bit scarred perhaps? Still ready though to unleash another piece of doom-laden metal upon an unsuspecting world. You have to do something when you turn 40, right? Anyway, as always, it's been fun recording some new stuff as well as covering a couple of old favorites."
Title track, "Black Star", blends haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics, brought to life by the dark, romantic voice of vocalist Johan Lanquist. Songwriter Leif Edling's lyrics delve into themes of existential struggle, temptation, and the allure of darkness - creating an intense atmosphere imbued with Candlemass' signature sound. The second new track, "Corridors Of Chaos", marks a true old school instrumental containing both classic metal riffing and stunning guitar playing by Lars Johansson, showcasing the band's mastery of dynamics.
Adding to this tribute, Candlemass delivers a cover of Black Sabbath's iconic "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", taking listeners back to 1973. This is followed by their rendition of Pentagram's classic "Forever My Queen", further cementing Candlemass' remarkable contribution to shaping the genre into what it is today.
Black Star tracklist:
1. Black Star
2. Corridors Of Chaos
3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
4. Forever My Queen
