Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video

(ICLG) Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released the music video for their latest single "Swing For The Fences." Directed by acclaimed director Xavier Dolan, working alongside celebrated choreographer Damien Jalet (Emilia Pérez, Anima, Suspiria), the video is a dynamic and emotional exploration of sensuality and liberation.
Starring William Darby and Abdalla Amour, the video follows a young man home alone, dancing frantically, galvanized by the song and its energy. As he continues his liberating improvisation, the dance becomes more personal and visceral, before slowing as he is joined by a lover, ending in an intimate kiss.
Director, Xavier Dolan, states: "When Brandi and Elton reached out with their song, the brief mentioned it was written for "young queer kids". I immediately saw this young lonely man dancing to himself. It isn't fortuitous that music and dancing have always been central to queer culture; it is an ultimate act of expression, abandonment, selflessness. I'm so grateful they came to me with this incredible opportunity to film a young person claiming his power and pride through music and dance, especially at a time where some people, some very powerful people, are trying to weaken and rescind that power, and tame that pride."
Choreographer, Damien Jalet, states: "Helping Xavier to put together this video with such a beautiful and hopeful message was an offer I couldn't refuse. The goal here was to not dim or tame the feeling of an eruptive and spontaneous dancing joy by over choreographed routines. Departing from William's dynamics and improvisations and by his balletic background, and by Xavier's clear ideas on all the clashing emotional states the character is going through, the creation of this video became a beautiful « pas de trois » between us. I attempted to guide William and Abdalla in the development of meaningful and overjoyed gestures and impulses, allowing them to portray in the most personal way possible this anthem for freedom and pride."
