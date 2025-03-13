Giant Share First Track From New Album 'Stand And Deliver'

(FP) Giant are excited to announce the upcoming release of their new album 'Stand And Deliver', out on May 16th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. To coincide with the announcement, the band shares the first single, "Hold The Night," with an accompanying lyric video, available to view below.

Drummer and founder David Huff expressed his excitement for the new album: "Making Giant records has always been our passion! Thanks to everyone at Frontiers; we can make our dreams happen. I know it's a bit of a different lineup, but whoever is in the lineup, the legacy of GIANT lives on".

The forthcoming album showcases once again the talents of David Huff on drums, Mike Brignardello on bass, Kent Hilli (of Perfect Plan) as the commanding lead vocalist, with the addition of Jimmy Westerlund (One Desire) on guitars. Westerlund also takes on mixing duties alongside Alessandro Del Vecchio, who adds his touch on keyboards as a featured guest.

As if this dynamic combination of talent was not enough, the album also includes some gems penned by the original guitarist and singer Dann Huff including "Time To Call It Love" (a collaboration with the late Mark Spiro), "Holdin' On For Dear Life" and "Paradise Found", coming both from his sessions with Van Stephenson, which strongly link the new album with the sound of the classic album 'Time To Burn'.

However, with this new album, GIANT deliver the hard-hitting rock and melodic hooks that fans have come to expect, while pushing the boundaries of the genre with a state-of-the-art production.

