Herb Alpert's Whipped Cream & Other Delights Remastered For 60th Anniversary

(MPG) Legendary musician, artist, record label executive, and philanthropist Herb Alpert has announced a special 60th Anniversary Edition of his seminal album Whipped Cream & Other Delights will release on April 25th, 2025. Renowned as one of the most popular and influential albums in the history of American music, Alpert will celebrate the album's monumental anniversary by re-releasing the album as a special vinyl picture disc featuring the iconic and enduring album cover image that has been imprinted in the collective consciousness of pop culture for decades. The album has been remastered from its original analog tapes and will be pressed on high quality, 180-gram vinyl. Listeners will revisit some of Alpert's biggest hits, including "Whipped Cream," "Lollipops and Roses," "Ladyfingers," and "A Taste of Honey," which won the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year upon the album's original release.

"60 years ago in late February 1965, I went into Gold Star Recording Studio in Los Angeles to record what would become my 4th album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights," stated Alpert. "I never went in with the thought of making an iconic album that people would still be listening to in 2025. I approached the making of this album as I do every single time that I record, which is to find great songs that touch me and to then work with really great musicians that can help paint the picture and create the vibe and feel that I am looking for. I have always made music for my own enjoyment. The album's collection of songs touched me and I remember listening in the studio to the final mixes as they were being sequenced into the final album form and thinking, 'I really love this.' And, who knew the album cover would be so iconic?"

Originally released in April 1965, Whipped Cream & Other Delights became an instant classic and spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums Chart in 1965 and three weeks at #1 in 1966. It was supplanted at #1 by Alpert's follow-up albums Going Places and What Now My Love later that year. From November 1965 to November 1966, his albums held down the #1 spot on the Billboard album chart for 23 weeks. He sold 13.3 million records in the US that year alone, ultimately out-selling The Beatles. Alpert would go on to win five GRAMMY Awards across 1965 and 1966, including Record of The Year ("Taste of Honey"), Best Instrumental Performance ("Taste of Honey" and "What Now My Love"), and Best Instrumental Arrangement ("Taste of Honey" and "What Now My Love").

The anniversary edition of Whipped Cream & Other Delights arrives after Alpert recently reformed his iconic Tijuana Brass Band for the first time in over 40 years for a series of US tour dates this year. The tour kicked off earlier this month with sold out shows in Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky. Upcoming stops will include Detroit, Buffalo, Boston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more, with several shows already sold out and tickets going fast. With an all-new lineup, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights commemorates over six decades of historic releases, performing hits like "The Lonely Bull," "Spanish Flea," "Taste of Honey" and "This Guy's In Love With You." The tour will also include back-to-back once-in-a-lifetime performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater on March 31st and April 1st celebrating Alpert's landmark 90th birthday. See below for the full list of tour dates with many more to be announced throughout the year.

Whipped Cream & Other Delights (60th Anniversary Edition) Track List:

SIDE ONE

01) A Taste of Honey

02) Green Peppers

03) Tangerine

04) Bittersweet Samba

05) Lemon Tree

06) Whipped Cream

SIDE TWO

07) Love Potion No. 9

08) El Garbanzo

09) Ladyfingers

10) Butterball

11) Peanuts

12) Lollipops and Roses

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights Tour Dates:

03/25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre (sold out)

03/26 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater (sold out)

03/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center (sold out)

03/29 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Wang Theatre (sold out)

03/31 - New York, NY @ Jazz at Lincoln Center - Rose Theater (sold out)

04/01 - New York, NY @ Jazz at Lincoln Center - Rose Theater (sold out)

05/11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall (low ticket alert)

05/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater (sold out)

05/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

05/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater (low ticket alert)

05/16 - Tysons, VA @ Capitol One Hall (sold out)

06/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre (low ticket alert)

06/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at the Wynn (low ticket alert)

06/22 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

08/01 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Arts

08/02 - Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

08/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Performing Arts Center

08/05 - Kansas City, MO @ TBA

08/06 - St. Louis, MO @ Touhill PAC (low ticket alert)

08/07 - Carmel, IN @ The Palladium (low ticket alert)

08/09 - Chicago, IL @ Harris Theater (low ticket alert)

10/02 - Winnipeg, Canada @ TBA

10/03 - Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

10/05 - Sioux Falls, SD @ TBA

10/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

10/07 - Omaha, NE @ TBA

11/09 - Seattle, WA @ TBA

11/10 - Portland, OR @ TBA

11/12 - Santa Rosa, CA @ TBA

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ TBA

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

