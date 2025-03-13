Kip Moore Performs 'Solitary Tracks' On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(MPG) On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed new album Solitary Tracks, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore made an appearance this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a stirring performance of the record's title song "Solitary Tracks."

Out now through Virgin Music Group, Solitary Tracks debuted as the Top Selling Current Country Album and the Second Best Selling Independent Current Album according to Luminate. It reached the Top 10 on Spotify Albums of the Week in the US, earning over 2.5 million streams in the first week and over 9 million streams across the full record. Moore also recently surpassed one billion streams on Pandora, becoming the latest member of the platform's Billionaires Club.

His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is Moore's biggest and most ambitious record to date, featuring 23 songs split over four sides. Highlights include the "swaggering" (Billboard) "Bad Spot," The Clash-meets-The Ramones inspired "Around You," the "powerful guitar-driven anthem" (Country Now) "Live Here to Work," the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," as well as the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" and the slow-burning track "Wildfire." Upon the album's release, Moore also shared the official video for "Solitary Tracks," a stirring vignette that follows an aspiring singer embodying the song's exploration of a born-outsider's drive that rises into a cathartic roots-rock anthem.

This spring, Moore will kick off his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which will take him across Canada, Europe, and the UK. It'll be followed by a run of US tour dates over the summer with Billy Currington.

