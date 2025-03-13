Kip Moore Performs 'Solitary Tracks' On The Kelly Clarkson Show

(MPG) On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed new album Solitary Tracks, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore made an appearance this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a stirring performance of the record's title song "Solitary Tracks."
Out now through Virgin Music Group, Solitary Tracks debuted as the Top Selling Current Country Album and the Second Best Selling Independent Current Album according to Luminate. It reached the Top 10 on Spotify Albums of the Week in the US, earning over 2.5 million streams in the first week and over 9 million streams across the full record. Moore also recently surpassed one billion streams on Pandora, becoming the latest member of the platform's Billionaires Club.
His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is Moore's biggest and most ambitious record to date, featuring 23 songs split over four sides. Highlights include the "swaggering" (Billboard) "Bad Spot," The Clash-meets-The Ramones inspired "Around You," the "powerful guitar-driven anthem" (Country Now) "Live Here to Work," the "gritty, rough, and rowdy" (Whiskey Riff) "Learning As I Go," as well as the "heartfelt anthem" (All Country News) "Flowers in December" and the slow-burning track "Wildfire." Upon the album's release, Moore also shared the official video for "Solitary Tracks," a stirring vignette that follows an aspiring singer embodying the song's exploration of a born-outsider's drive that rises into a cathartic roots-rock anthem.
This spring, Moore will kick off his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which will take him across Canada, Europe, and the UK. It'll be followed by a run of US tour dates over the summer with Billy Currington.
Kip Moore Shares 'Solitary Tracks' Video As New Album Arrives
Watch Kip Moore's 'Around You' Video
Kip Moore Previews Double Album With 'Bad Spot' Video
Kip Moore Shares 'Wildfire' Video And Announces 2025 Tour Dates
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more
Deftones Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead- Social Distortion Cancel Tour- more
Day In Pop: Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video- HAIM's 'Relationships' Video- Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin
Grateful Dead Announce Massive Box Set Of Unreleased Material
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium Gearing Up For The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour
Shinedown's Brent Smith Sends Kudos To Billy Morrison Over Ozzy Collaboration Becoming A Hit
Candlemass Marking 40th Anniversary With 'Black Star' EP
Giant Share First Track From New Album 'Stand And Deliver'
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film
Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Performance Video