Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour

(align) After captivating audiences with her stunning portrayal of Fanny Brice in the recent Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Lea Michele is taking her powerhouse vocals on the road for a highly anticipated national tour this May.

Following a sold-out engagement at Carnegie Hall, Michele is set to perform a series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a blend of Broadway classics, fan favorites from Glee, songs from her studio albums, and surprise songs each night.

Following rave reviews and a "powerhouse performance that people will talk about for years" during her unforgettable Carnegie Hall debut, Lea Michele is now bringing that same energy and passion to audiences across the country. Throughout the tour, fans will be taken on a musical journey through Michele's extraordinary career- from her early beginnings at age 8 starring as Cosette in Les Miserables to her iconic roles on stage and screen.

"After spending the past few months at home with my family and celebrating the joy of becoming a mother of two, I'm so excited to get back on the stage and perform live," says Michele. "It will be an amazing night revisiting my time on Glee, singing songs from Funny Girl, and telling stories along the way."

Highlights will include selections from Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, and her acclaimed return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Of course, no evening would be complete without revisiting Michele's unforgettable performances from the hit TV series Glee.

Lea Michele's upcoming tour promises to be a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway, television, and the incredible journey of one of the most talented vocalists of our time.

LEA MICHELE LIVE Tour Dates

Monday, May 5th Durham, NC - DPAC

Tuesday, May 6th Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, May 8th Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Thursday, May 29th Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

Friday, May 30th Palm Desert, CA- McCallum Theatre

Wednesday, June 25th Washington DC - Warner Theatre

Thursday, June 26th Englewood, NJ - bergenPAC

Saturday, June 28th Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

