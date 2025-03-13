Neal Francis Shares Fun 'Broken Glass' Video

(BHM) Neal Francis shares the hypnotically potent new single, "Broken Glass," from his eagerly anticipated third studio album, Return To Zero, arriving this Friday, March 14 via ATO Records. Pre-orders are available now.

"Broken Glass" was sparked from a session featuring Francis on bass and Queens of the Stoneage bassist Michael Shuman on drums, with the two soon conjuring the riff that propels the track forward. With its viscerally charged depiction of lust and self-denial, the darkly majestic epic reaches a stratospheric crescendo at the bridge, when pounding drums meet with Say She She's near-operatic harmonies. The result is a hugely danceable ode to physical and emotional bonds. A playfully carnal and campy official music video in which Francis gets tormented and tortured by a temptress before an explosive finale is streaming on YouTube now.

"This tune was born from a jam session with Michael Shuman from Queens of the Stone Age," says Francis. "He was on drums and I was on bass. It was the first time we met, and not only did we have fun, but left with a complete song. The lyrics were free-form material I had written down about sub/dom relationships in the bedroom."

