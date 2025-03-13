Neal Francis Shares Fun 'Broken Glass' Video

(BHM) Neal Francis shares the hypnotically potent new single, "Broken Glass," from his eagerly anticipated third studio album, Return To Zero, arriving this Friday, March 14 via ATO Records. Pre-orders are available now.
"Broken Glass" was sparked from a session featuring Francis on bass and Queens of the Stoneage bassist Michael Shuman on drums, with the two soon conjuring the riff that propels the track forward. With its viscerally charged depiction of lust and self-denial, the darkly majestic epic reaches a stratospheric crescendo at the bridge, when pounding drums meet with Say She She's near-operatic harmonies. The result is a hugely danceable ode to physical and emotional bonds. A playfully carnal and campy official music video in which Francis gets tormented and tortured by a temptress before an explosive finale is streaming on YouTube now.
"This tune was born from a jam session with Michael Shuman from Queens of the Stone Age," says Francis. "He was on drums and I was on bass. It was the first time we met, and not only did we have fun, but left with a complete song. The lyrics were free-form material I had written down about sub/dom relationships in the bedroom."
Neal Francis' Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'
Neal Francis Premieres 'Back It Up' Video
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing" Performance Video- more
Deftones Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead- Social Distortion Cancel Tour- more
Day In Pop: Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video- HAIM's 'Relationships' Video- Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film
Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Performance Video
Peter Criss and Def Leppard's Rick Allen Set For Raven Drum Foundation Benefit
Third Eye Blind Rock NPR Tiny Desk And Share New Song
America's Gerry Beckley On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Big Big Train's The Likes Of Us In North America Tour Support Revealed
Fred Hostetler Gives 'Your Mind Is On Vacation' A Makeover
Deftones Expand North American Tour