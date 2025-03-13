Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film

(PPM) As this summer's wildly anticipated Oasis Live '25 tour approaches, Oasis can now confirm that a new film is being made in conjunction with the tour.

The film will be created and produced by Steven Knight, the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director who is best known as the visionary behind "Peaky Blinders." Knight is also renowned as the writer of David Cronenberg's "Eastern Promises," Stephen Frears' "Dirty Pretty Things" and for producing, directing and writing "Locke" starring Tom Hardy. His many recent projects have included creating and writing the series "This Town" for the BBC on the rise of ska and two-tone in 1970's Coventry and Birmingham; and writing the script for "Maria," the Oscar nominated film about Maria Callas starring Angelina Jolie and "A Thousand Blows" on Disney+ starring Stephen Graham.

The new film will be directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. The duo have a track record of creating highly innovative music films, with credits including the genre-defying LCD Soundsystem documentary/concert film "Shut Up And Play The Hits" and "Meet Me In The Bathroom," the acclaimed documentary on the early 2000s NYC music scene.

Produced by Magna Studios (Producers Sam Bridger & Guy Heeley & Executive Producers Marisa Clifford & Kate Shepherd), the multidisciplinary studio known for collaborating with visionary talent across film and music from the founding members and partners of Pulse Films. Previous credits include "Beastie Boys Story," "Gangs Of London," "20000 Days On Earth," "Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now."

The project will be distributed by Sony Music Vision. Krista Wegener of Sony Music Vision will lead global sales.

No release date has yet been set, and no further details regarding the content of the film will be released at this moment in time.

Related Stories

Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue

Oasis North American Reunion Tour Sold Out In An Hour (2024 In Review)

Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam (2024 In Review)

Oasis Sold Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour(2024 In Review)

News > Oasis