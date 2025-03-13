.

Peter Criss and Def Leppard's Rick Allen Set For Raven Drum Foundation Benefit

03-13-2025
(OIAMM) Raven Drum Foundation brings together an all-star lineup at NYC's famed Cutting Room to support first responders and veterans for the second year in a row.

Founded in 2001 by Rick Allen, drummer of Def Leppard, and healing arts educator and musician, Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation brings musicians, health educators, and the philanthropic community together to serve the healing of first responders and veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress. With the core philosophy that when music, intention, and healing wisdom all meet on the paths of neurobiology and psychology, we harmonize our inner mental and emotional states to effect positive change, the foundation provides mind, body, and drumming integrated workshops incorporating evidence-based techniques such as guided visualization, breathwork, and heart-brain coherence education to support wellness, and regulation of the human nervous system.

Together with first responder organizations Friends of Firefighters and First Responder Resiliency Inc., artists will raise funds for proactive resiliency education, counseling, and holistic care programs addressing post-traumatic stress.

In addition to performances by an all-star band and a silent auction of rock memorabilia, the Legacy Award will be presented to humanitarian and artist Peter Criss - the original Cat-Man and co-founder of KISS. Joining Criss, Allen, and Monroe onstage will be The Joe Bouchard Band with Albert Bouchard (former members of Blue Oyster Cult) featuring Mickey Curry (Hall & Oates, Bryan Adams), Mountain's Corky Laing, R&B legend Bernard Purdie, Saturday Night Live's Christine Olhman, Shawn Pelton, Carlton Jumel Smith, Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett), Devon Maria (Debbie Gibson), Kasim Sulton (Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren) and surprise guests, as well as emcees Maria Milito of Q104.3 and musical director Billy Amendola.

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Please visit RavenDrumFoundation.orgfor more information.

