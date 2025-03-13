Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted Coming To Movie Theaters

(FF) Magnolia Pictures announced today that they have acquired North American rights to SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED, a wildly entertaining and fittingly unconventional documentary about convention-defying singer, songwriter and record producer Jerry Williams, aka Swamp Dogg, one of the great cult figures of 20th-century American music whose singular voice and ideas have shaped the history not merely of soul music, but of country, hip-hop and a dozen other genres. Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, the film world premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters starting May 2.
In SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED, the titular artist and his "bachelor pad of aging musicians", including the charming Guitar Shorty and lovably quirky Moogstar, navigate the tumultuous music industry, transform their home into an artistic playground and invite fellow musicians like Jenny Lewis and John Prine and superfans Mike Judge, Johnny Knoxville and Tom Kenny to play in their unique musical sandbox... and paint Swamp Dogg's pool. Bursting with infectious personality and stoner energy, SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is a music documentary unlike any other.
"Swamp Dogg is a stone-cold genius," said Magnolia Pictures co-CEO's Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. "His almost 70-year career has produced so much incredible music by himself and other artists that it's almost overwhelming. Directors Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson have done the man justice in this inspired, wildly entertaining film."
"The natural state of the world seems to be cruel and unforgiving, yet somehow, Swamp Dogg has kept on going - singing, laughing, and refusing to play by the rules," said Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson. "That's exactly why this film exists, and why we're so glad Magnolia saw the vision. It's truly a dream scenario for us that they are unleashing this psychedelic comedy about real people into theaters, exactly the kind of movie the world could use right now."
If music is Swamp Dogg's first love, this fabled man of taste has another one: food. In conjunction with Magnolia's theatrical release, Pioneer Works Press will publish Swamp's long-awaited cookbook, If You Can Kill It, I Can Cook It on May 20. For those who appreciate recipes seasoned with personality and history, and stories to go with dinner, this is more than a cookbook: it is a biographical artifact and a journey into the mind of a chef who'll teach you how to make "Baked Beans Bo Diddley", "James Brown in Flight Chicken" and "Willie Nelson Potatoes Platter." It is also a glimpse into the savory life of a musical genius, richly illustrated with tales and photos of family, food, music, and business. As Swamp Dogg says, "This is the book that Hemingway wanted to write, Agatha Christie couldn't, and Alex Haley didn't have enough soul for. Now get to cooking!"
If a documentary and cookbook weren't enough to keep him busy, Swamp Dogg also has a new album. Hailed by NPR as "one of the best country albums of the year," Swamp Dogg's Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St. is a record that's as reverent as it is raunchy, a collection that challenges conventional notions of genre and race while at the same time celebrating the music that helped make Swamp Dogg the beloved iconoclast he's known as today. Featuring bluegrass staple musicians Noam Pikelny, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras, and Kenny Vaughan, with special guests Margo Price, Vernon Reid, Jenny Lewis, Justin Vernon, and The Cactus Blossoms.
Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is Co-Directed by David McMurry, produced by Gale, Olson, McMurry, Paul Lovelace, and Ben Wu. Executive Producer is Molly Menard. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing" Performance Video- more
Deftones Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead- Social Distortion Cancel Tour- more
Day In Pop: Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video- HAIM's 'Relationships' Video- Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film
Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Performance Video
Peter Criss and Def Leppard's Rick Allen Set For Raven Drum Foundation Benefit
Third Eye Blind Rock NPR Tiny Desk And Share New Song
America's Gerry Beckley On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Big Big Train's The Likes Of Us In North America Tour Support Revealed
Fred Hostetler Gives 'Your Mind Is On Vacation' A Makeover
Deftones Expand North American Tour