Talk Show Share Regal Remix Of 'Catalonia'

(MPG) Talk Show released a remix of their song "Catalonia" by acclaimed Spanish producer and DJ, Regal. A key figure in the electronic music scene, Regal is known for his genre-blending sound and ability to craft hypnotic, driving rhythms. "Catalonia" was released last year on Talk Show's much anticipated debut album, Effigy (Missing Piece Records), which was produced by Remi Kabaka Jr of Gorillaz. The album earned praise from BrooklynVegan, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine, Dork, DIY, BBC, and many more.

"Regal perfectly captured the mood of the track, and really heightened the tension in it, all without taking away from the core elements of the song," said frontman Harrison Swann. "It's a privilege seeing our tracks reworked like this." Regal has built a reputation for pushing creative boundaries in techno: His signature blend of rolling rhythms and melodic intensity has captivated audiences from Berghain to Tomorrowland. With remixes for electronic music giants like Nina Kraviz and Ellen Allien, as well as nu metal bands like Crossfaith, he brings his expert touch to "Catalonia", infusing it with his unmistakable energy and finesse.

Hailed as one of the UK's most exciting new bands, Talk Show first came together in 2017, when Swann met bassist George Sullivan, drummer Chloe MacGregor, and guitarist Tom Holmes at Goldsmiths, University of London. A series of critically acclaimed singles and raucous live shows led to the band's internationally lauded debut EP, These People, which arrived in March of 2020, just as the entire world shut down. By the time the pandemic had subsided enough for Talk Show to properly tour the collection, though, the group had already begun to move on creatively, trading in the brash post-punk of their early work for a ferocious, guitar-driven vision of dance music that would help earn them festival slots everywhere from Pitchfork Avant-Garde to Sonic Wave, tours with the likes of Fontaines D.C., Squid, and Shame,

With Effigy, Talk Show does more than just push their sound; they completely reinvent it. The record offers up a bold and exhilarating showcase for the band's dramatic evolution. Drawing on everything from The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy to Nine Inch Nails and The KLF, the band leans into the raw, pri sound at the intersection of techno, electronic, industrial, and rock music that informed their 2022 EP Touch The Ground (produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle), which earned a four-star review from NME.

"The shift in sound wasn't so much about changing who we were as it was about finding ourselves as a band," Swann reflects. "It just felt like the most natural thing in the world to us, and we're never going back."

