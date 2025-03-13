The Miracles Announce 2025 Tour Dates

(SRO) The Miracles continue to tour America treating audiences to the esteemed catalogue of one of world's most well-known and legendary acts. The current lineup-Sydney Justin, Cordell Conway, Kerry Justin, and Eric Swindell-will perform shows later this month before a four-night residency in Seattle in May. THE MIRACLES' sets include such legendary songs as "Shop Around," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Tears of a Clown," "I Second That Emotion," "Ooh, Baby Baby," and many more.
Founded by Motown legends Smokey Robinson and Claudette Robinson, The Miracles produced an amazing 26 Top 40 songs, four of which are in the Grammy Hall of Fame. The group has performed in its current iteration for more than 30 years. In that time, The Miracles--with lead singer, Sydney Justin--have performed on television (The Today Show, Good Morning America), in Las Vegas (The Rio, Stardust, the Fremont Street Experience), at Constitution Hall in Washington DC, and on stages all over the world. THE MIRACLES continue to record, including a greatest hits album, a live disc, and a holiday album of Christmas classics, plus two original songs.
"The most surprising thing in my career has definitely been the incredible journey of playing in the NFL Super Bowl and then stepping into Smokey Robinson's shoes in The Miracles," SYDNEY JUSTIN says. "As an athlete, the transition to music seemed like an impossible shift, yet it felt like fate. Getting to replace someone as iconic as Smokey, who had such a distinct voice and influence, was a huge challenge, but it also opened up a whole new world to me. Balancing both careers was unexpected, but the experiences from both worlds have shaped who I am today."
"To sing with the legendary group The Miracles with my brother (Sydney) and share the stage with him, it's the highest level of music," KERRY JUSTIN adds.
"My whole musical journey has been abundantly full of surprising moments, memories and experiences," ERIC SWINDLE notes.
Stay tuned for news of THE MIRACLES' plans for the rest of the year.
FRI, MARCH 28 ELGIN, ILLINOIS THE HEMMENS CULTURAL CENTER
SAT, MARCH 29 CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI MACOMB COMMUNITY COLLEGE
THUR, MAY 29 SEATTLE, WA DIMITRIOUS JAZZ ALLEY
FRI, MAY 30 SEATTLE, WA DIMITRIOUS JAZZ ALLEY
SAT, MAY 31 SEATTLE, WA DIMITRIOUS JAZZ ALLEY
SUN, JUNE 1 SEATTLE, WA DIMITRIOUS JAZZ ALLEY
