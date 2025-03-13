Third Eye Blind Rock NPR Tiny Desk And Share New Song

(KL) Third Eye Blind is excited to share their performance from the NPR Tiny Desk, where the band played a few favorites from the catalog and debuted "Like a Lullaby," a new song out today on all streaming platforms.

"I never really got Billie Eilish until I saw her perform on Tiny Desk," says Stephan Jenkins. "Her offering was right in front of me, and it took all the limitations and downsizing to bring it into focus for me. All of those limitations, the tiny-ness is the gift."

"All of us in 3eb are regular watchers of Tiny Desk, and for me it is a source of music discovery and music rediscovery," he adds. "We were delighted to be asked to play. Of course, I got swamped with a nasty case of the flu, but I think I got through it based on adrenaline and enthusiasm. I think our performance was enhanced by our new friends at NPR, noticing I was under the weather and helping me to sing along. Institutions like NPR are under threat and it was even more special for us to lend our voice. I will be watching with my friends." Watch the performance here.

During Third Eye Blind's 2024 Summer Gods tour, the band worked on "Like a Lullaby" at soundcheck. "My songs are emotional reactions to the times I am in," says Stephan. "Mostly, they are driven by the subconscious-a dream of the times, if you will. In these days I am concerned with impermanence, legacy, death and what lives on. I wonder where we go when the very idea of empathy is under threat. This is my retort. But it doesn't matter what I think. What matters is what happens to you when you listen. I hope this song inhabits you with a feeling that feeds you."

Third Eye Blind remains a staple on Alternative Radio with several songs never being out of rotation since they debuted in 1997, and are consistent streamers in Spotify, with over 5M monthly listeners, and growing.

TOUR DATES

March 15 Houston, TX Moon 2 Mars 2025

April 5 Chandler, AZ Gila River Resorts

May 2 Charlotte, NC Lovin' Life Music Fest

May 3 Tampa Bay, FL Busch Gardens

June 7 Crownsville, MD Let's Go! Music Festival

June 20 Newark, NJ NJPAC

August 1 Davenport, IA Mississippi Valley Fair

August 8 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Steel Stage

August 9 Arcadia, WI Ashley for the Arts

September 13 Bourbon & Beyond

Related Stories

Third Eye Blind Crashed Emo Nite With Surprise Performance (2024 In Review)

Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance

Third Eye Blind Recruit Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A For Summer Gods Tour

Third Eye Blind Share Live Tribute To Sinead O'Connor - 2023 In Review

News > Third Eye Blind