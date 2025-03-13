Victor Ray Announces The I Am. North American Tour

(Capitol) Victor Ray announces his debut headline tour of North America, kicking off at West Hollywood's storied Troubadour on May 14th. Tickets are on sale now for the four-date run which includes stops in Chicago and Toronto before wrapping up in Brooklyn, NY on May 19th.
The I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows the release of the UK-based singer/songwriters forthcoming I WILL. EP, out via Capitol Records on April 11th.
With his passionate powerhouse vocals and gift for evocative storytelling, Victor is known to make an impression both in studio and onstage. He's steadily been playing bigger and bigger venues abroad over the past year, including his own sold-out European tour and a support slot on Teddy Swims' spring 2024 UK run. His I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows I AM. TOUR legs in the UK, Australia, and France.
Victor entered the year as a 2025 MTV Push UK Artist to Watch with spots on the Amazon Music UK's 2025 Artists to Watch and The Independent's Ones to Watch 2025 roundups. To date he's revealed three songs from I WILL. Most recent was the emotionally raw and deeply life-affirming "Hearts Break and People Change," accompanied by a strikingly cinematic visualizer. Before that came "Sticks & Stones" - a soul-stirring song of resilience featuring UK rappers Kojey Radical and Strandz (watch here) - and the swaggering mission statement of a single that is "Still the Same," which traces Victor's creative ascent and doubles down on his values.
I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR
5/14 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA
5/16 - Chop Shop / 1st Ward - Chicago, IL
5/18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
5/19 - Zone One @ Elsewhere
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing" Performance Video- more
Deftones Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To The Original Redhead- Social Distortion Cancel Tour- more
Day In Pop: Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences' With New Video- HAIM's 'Relationships' Video- Lea Michele Launching U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jelly Roll's 'Liar' Remains At No. 1 For 4th Straight Week- Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus- Russell Dickerson- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film
Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Performance Video
Peter Criss and Def Leppard's Rick Allen Set For Raven Drum Foundation Benefit
Third Eye Blind Rock NPR Tiny Desk And Share New Song
America's Gerry Beckley On Rock & Roll High School Podcast
Big Big Train's The Likes Of Us In North America Tour Support Revealed
Fred Hostetler Gives 'Your Mind Is On Vacation' A Makeover
Deftones Expand North American Tour