Victor Ray Announces The I Am. North American Tour

(Capitol) Victor Ray announces his debut headline tour of North America, kicking off at West Hollywood's storied Troubadour on May 14th. Tickets are on sale now for the four-date run which includes stops in Chicago and Toronto before wrapping up in Brooklyn, NY on May 19th.

The I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows the release of the UK-based singer/songwriters forthcoming I WILL. EP, out via Capitol Records on April 11th.

With his passionate powerhouse vocals and gift for evocative storytelling, Victor is known to make an impression both in studio and onstage. He's steadily been playing bigger and bigger venues abroad over the past year, including his own sold-out European tour and a support slot on Teddy Swims' spring 2024 UK run. His I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows I AM. TOUR legs in the UK, Australia, and France.

Victor entered the year as a 2025 MTV Push UK Artist to Watch with spots on the Amazon Music UK's 2025 Artists to Watch and The Independent's Ones to Watch 2025 roundups. To date he's revealed three songs from I WILL. Most recent was the emotionally raw and deeply life-affirming "Hearts Break and People Change," accompanied by a strikingly cinematic visualizer. Before that came "Sticks & Stones" - a soul-stirring song of resilience featuring UK rappers Kojey Radical and Strandz (watch here) - and the swaggering mission statement of a single that is "Still the Same," which traces Victor's creative ascent and doubles down on his values.

I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR

5/14 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

5/16 - Chop Shop / 1st Ward - Chicago, IL

5/18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

5/19 - Zone One @ Elsewhere

Related Stories

News > Victor Ray