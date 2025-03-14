.

AKIA Releases Visualizer Video For New Single 'DND'

(Out Of Office Group) AKIA, the latest signing to Human Re Sources and a rising star under Since the 80's, is making her mark with the release of her new single "DND" out today. At just 22 years old, the Arkansas native possesses a voice that's soulful, raw, and impossible to ignore-cementing her as one of R&B's most exciting new artists.

"DND" is a hypnotic R&B anthem that captures the paranoia and heartbreak of a toxic relationship-especially when his phone is on Do Not Disturb. With smooth production and Akia's signature, emotion-driven delivery, the track is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

With "DND" leading the way, she continues to push boundaries with her raw storytelling and undeniable presence, proving she's an artist to watch in 2024 and beyond.

