An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare Announced

(117) As part of a week-long, city-wide celebration of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare, The Basement East will play host to An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare on his 90th birthday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Americana Music Association is presenting the show, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares. A who's who of Americana music will be on hand to celebrate the music legend, including Shawn Camp, Elizabeth Cook, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Chuck Mead, Todd Snider, The Cowpokes, and Lucinda Williams. The evening will be hosted by Bare's son and acclaimed singer-songwriter, Bobby Bare Jr. and more guests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Music City, USA will celebrate the 90th birthday of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare the week of April 7 with a number of events throughout the city. Country music pinnacles the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate their 2012 and 2018 inductee, respectively, in special programming focused on his contributions to country music. The Bluebird Cafe and The Basement East will host special shows each showcasing deeper elements of Bare's legacy - songwriting and his influence on the Americana genre.

Though Bare will likely not appear at the events, his presence will be felt in the music and the soul behind these special moments. You never know who will show up to celebrate one of the most legendary living country artists in the world!

Monday, April 7:

An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare: Hosted by Bobby Bare Jr. with Family & Friends

Proceeds Benefiting MusiCares

The Basement East

Wednesday, April 9:

The Bluebird Cafe

For The Love of The Songwriter: Bobby Bare

Featuring Mary Gauthier, Max T. Barnes, and Bobby Bare Jr.

Thursday, April 10:

Grand Ole Opry House

Opry Country Classics

Saturday, April 12:

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Writers Round: The Songs of Bobby Bare

Featuring Buddy Cannon, Todd Snider, and Bobby Bare Jr.

