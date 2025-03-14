An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare Announced

(117) As part of a week-long, city-wide celebration of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare, The Basement East will play host to An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare on his 90th birthday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The Americana Music Association is presenting the show, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares. A who's who of Americana music will be on hand to celebrate the music legend, including Shawn Camp, Elizabeth Cook, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Chuck Mead, Todd Snider, The Cowpokes, and Lucinda Williams. The evening will be hosted by Bare's son and acclaimed singer-songwriter, Bobby Bare Jr. and more guests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.
Music City, USA will celebrate the 90th birthday of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare the week of April 7 with a number of events throughout the city. Country music pinnacles the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate their 2012 and 2018 inductee, respectively, in special programming focused on his contributions to country music. The Bluebird Cafe and The Basement East will host special shows each showcasing deeper elements of Bare's legacy - songwriting and his influence on the Americana genre.
Though Bare will likely not appear at the events, his presence will be felt in the music and the soul behind these special moments. You never know who will show up to celebrate one of the most legendary living country artists in the world!
Monday, April 7:
An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare: Hosted by Bobby Bare Jr. with Family & Friends
Proceeds Benefiting MusiCares
The Basement East
Wednesday, April 9:
The Bluebird Cafe
For The Love of The Songwriter: Bobby Bare
Featuring Mary Gauthier, Max T. Barnes, and Bobby Bare Jr.
Thursday, April 10:
Grand Ole Opry House
Opry Country Classics
Saturday, April 12:
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Writers Round: The Songs of Bobby Bare
Featuring Buddy Cannon, Todd Snider, and Bobby Bare Jr.
Bobby Bare Week Coming To Nashville For Icon's 90th Birthday
Bobby Bare To Receive Honor at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala
Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary- Santana Previews New Album With 'Stranger In Moscow'- more
Jason Bonham Discovered Problem With Becoming Led Zeppelin- Oasis Live '25 Tour Being Documented For Film- Tom Petty Estate Unearths 1982 'Wild Thing' Video- more
Watch Lizzo's 'Still Bad' Video- Stream Gwen Stefani's Expanded 'Bouquet' Deluxe Version- Elton John and Brandi Carlile 'Swing For The Fences'- more
Dierks Bentley Recruits Stephen Wilson Jr For 'Cold Beer Can'- Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'- Jon Pardi Shares 'She Drives Away'- more
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'What Are You Gonna Do Now?' Video
Justin Hayward & Mike Batt Share New Orchestral Recording Of 'Life In A Northern Town'
Heart Attack Man Release 'The Gallows' Lyric Video
Eric Johanson Releasing 'Live In Mississippi'
Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary
Santana Previews New Album With 'Stranger In Moscow'
Mother Mother Stream New Song 'Make Believe'
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Expand 2025 Tour