Anitta Streams 'Larissa' Video

(Republic) Anitta shares her intimate new single entitled "Larissa" from her recently released Netflix documentary Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta out now via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. The song reflects on the strength needed to reveal one's most vulnerable self to another person.

"You act like a crazy person / You don't realize / But it's so obvious / That you see me, that you look at me," she sings in Spanish, demonstrating the type of romantic fragility that is relatively new to the discography of the Brazilian singer.

Here, Anitta powerfully narrates details of an uninhibited and fearless relationship between two people who are not afraid to be themselves when they are together. It is a safe place for Larissa (the other side of Anitta) to be.

"My music has always been about strength, right? Mainly feminine strength. But, talking about this track and also the film, I feel like I discovered a new type of strength by allowing myself to be fragile, to fail and to make mistakes. 'LARISSA' wouldn't be possible if it weren't for this process, in which Larissa became more and more comfortable to be seen," shares Anitta.

The arrangement is another fresh addition to her catalog. "Larissa" incorporates elements of drum and bass. The British electronic music subgenre, characterized by fast and minimalist beats, is mixed with moments of passionate reggaeton. The lyrics were written by the singer herself, in partnership with Essa Gante (Bad Bunny and Belinda), Daniel Sobrino, and producer of the track, Caleb Calloway (Rauw Alejandro).

The track was initially released with the documentary Larissa: The Other Side Of Anitta, playing during the final scenes. Two days following the film's release on March 6, 2025, the artist debuted the song on the Bloco da Anitta electric trio in Rio de Janeiro, to an exuberant audience of around 1.1 million people.

