Colt Ford, Bryan Martin and Yelawolf Team For 'Shades'

(MP) Colt Ford, the trailblazing country rapper, and Bryan Martin unveil their latest hard-hitting track "Shades" featuring Yelawolf via Average Joes Entertainment. This latest offering is filled with Nashville swagger, bringing the hip-hop and honky-tonk that Colt is known for. The accompanying music video follows Ford and Yelawolf on a night drive through the city, where traffic cameras and helicopters are tracking the movements of these musical vigilantes.

"Shades was a crazy idea I had in the back of the bus one night," Ford explains. "I told my producer, Dylan, about it, and he made a track. I was like this is hard. I reached out to Yelawolf - he is phenomenal - and I told him I had an idea and sent it to him, and he loved it. Then, we added Bryan Martin to the song... it's special."

Bryan Martin shares, "Man, this song's all about real-life struggles, redemption, and the shades we all throw on to get through the hard times. Gettin' to team up with Colt Ford and Yelawolf on this one was somethin' special - three different styles, one hell of a song. Can't wait for y'all to hear it!"

"Shades" follows Colt's February 21 release of "Hell Out Of It" featuring Michael Ray, which marked his first single since surviving a life-changing heart attack in 2024. Written by Cole Taylor, Michael Tyler, Thomas Archer, and Lalo Guzman, this feel-good anthem is all about cranking it up, embracing gratitude, and making the most of every moment. American Songwriter praised the single, "'Hell Out of It' is more than a comeback single for Colt Ford. It's a special song with a positive message and his reintroduction to the world after nearly leaving it. However, he had a fairly deep connection to the song before he had his heart attack."

"I loved this song the moment I heard it, and after everything I've been through, it really resonates," Ford says. "I wanted to bring in someone I'm close with, and Michael Ray absolutely nailed it." Michael Ray shares, "I'm so excited to be a part of this song with my brother Colt Ford. 'Hell Out Of It' is an anthem for the small town, blue collar men and women - the ones that work hard and play harder. It's about that slice of heaven; a map dot place that to some people, might not look like much, but is raised in them - love the hell out of it."

