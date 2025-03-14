Dead Rabbitts Get REDEFINED With Album Release

(PR) Metalcore outfit Dead Rabbitts release their debut album REDEFINED, via Judge & Jury Records. In a world where creativity finds a home in countless forms, there exists a realm where artistry becomes the very heartbeat of existence.
For Dead Rabbitts this realm is not just a destination but a journey, fueled by the relentless passion and unwavering dedication of esteemed vocalist, Craig Mabbitt.
With features from Fronz of Attila, Lauren Babic, Wednesday 13, and Stitched Up Heart, the 11-track album is the essence of everything metalcore should be while touching on themes of renewal and overcoming. Vocalist Craig Mabbitt shares "This album is about rebirth, rediscovery and reclaiming the fire in your belly for what matters most in life, this is Dead Rabbitts, redefined".
The album, REDEFINED, is available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills, and engineered by Mike Plotnikoff. Reuniting with Benson and Plotnikoff for the first time in several years, Mabbitt embraced the metalcore sound that distinctly sets this project apart from his other recent work.
From its inception, Dead Rabbitts was intended to have a distinctive visual identity, with "something like a masked artistic look," Mabbitt explains. However, this vision never materialized until a dedicated fan gifted Mabbitt a leather Rabbit mask at one of their shows. This unexpected gesture sparked inspiration, leading Craig to incorporate the mask into the band's unique aesthetic. The mask made its debut in the band's video shoot for "Mistake", adding an intriguing visual element to their identity.
Catch Dead Rabbitts on the road with Wednesday 13, Stitched Up Heart and I Ya Toyah this Spring.
THERE'S NO SUCH THINGS AS MONSTERS TOUR 2025:
MAR 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd
MAR 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
MAR 16 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
MAR 18 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
MAR 19 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
MAR 21 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
MAR 22 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House
MAR 23 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
MAR 25 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
MAR 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
MAR 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
MAR 29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
MAR 30 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
APR 01 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
APR 02 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
APR 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft @ Centerstage
APR 05 - Raleigh, NC @ Chapel of Bones
APR 06 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
APR 08 - Baltimore, MD @ Zen West
APR 09 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho
APR 10 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
APR 12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys
APR 13 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electrique
APR 15 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
APR 16 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
APR 18 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy
APR 19 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
APR 20 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box
APR 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
APR 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Mercury
APR 25 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs
APR 26 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
APR 27 - Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center
APR 29 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
APR 30 - Madison, WI @ The Annex
MAY 02 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
MAY 03 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
