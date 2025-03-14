Dierks Bentley Recruits Stephen Wilson Jr For 'Cold Beer Can'

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley has released the second track from his next album, this time a collaboration with co-writer Stephen Wilson Jr. for tribute to a currency stronger than the dollar in "Cold Beer Can." Written at a small writer's camp in Nashville last year, Bentley and Wilson got the assist from Luke Dick and Jon Randall for the deep-feeling track that has a meaning deeper than its title would suggest.

"I was a really big fan of Stephen's and asked him to jump in on some writes with me, and we ended up writing two songs that both made the new record. What I love about this song is that the title and idea seem like such familiar territory for country music, but when you actually dig into the lyrics of the song, it's much more meaningful," said Bentley. "I asked him to come in and lay down some acoustic guitar parts once we got in the studio, and he crushed it."

"There are some things that money just can't buy. People crave an experience. Sometimes bartering is required. A fermented meeting ground perhaps," says Stephen Wilson Jr. "A cold beer can be a simple and affordable catalyst in the chemical and emotional reactions of this human life. Humans are looking for something to carry us on or bring us together."

Bentley's dynamic presence and ability to connect with fans shines through in everything he does-whether in the studio or on stage. His "spirited, tongue-in-cheek" (American Songwriter) new single "She Hates Me" marked Bentley's career biggest first week debut at country radio, receiving praise for its "bold, edgier sound" (Country Now) and crowning Bentley the "titan of country breakup songs" (Holler). Over the past two decades, Bentley has carved out a unique space for himself in country music. He's not just a hit-making singer and songwriter-he is a multi-Platinum superstar and the standard bearer for roots music in the mainstream. Bentley's career has produced eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs, over nine billion global streams, plus 15 GRAMMY nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Beyond that, millions of fans have connected to his songs featuring equal parts energy and emotion, and tastemakers around the nation continue to hail Bentley as one of country's most authentic entertainers. With top-flight musicianship and boundless energy in the nation's most iconic settings, tonight Bentley will begin a run of headlining C2C dates in Europe, making stops at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, London's O2 and Belfast's SSE Arena this weekend before launching his own BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR on May 29th in Austin, TX. Bentley will bring along Zach Top and The Band Loula in over 30 cities across the US for "one of the most fun lineups you'll see this summer" (Whiskey Riff).

In addition to music, Bentley has expanded his brand with his successful chain of gastropubs and live music venues, "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," and the recent launch of ROW 94, a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only "three ingredients and the truth."

