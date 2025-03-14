Envy Of None Premiere 'The Story' Video

(Chipster) Ahead of the release of their new album Stygian Wavz (March 28th, Kscope), American/Canadian fourpiece Envy Of None have shared a brand-new single today. The second track from the new album, 'The Story' holds a special place in each of the band member's hearts and is brought to life with a stunning new video by Jaden D.

Speaking about the new single and inspiration behind the video, songwriter and vocalist Maiah Wynne shared "I wrote about wanting to be better, to grow, and the sense of desperation that comes with that desire. To me, the song is about the struggle of not being able to break bad cycles. I had been stuck for a very long time and was trying to be better. I think it's a theme a lot of people can connect with in some way. Whether it's habits, addiction, self-sabotage, or just unhealthy patterns, we all are trapped by something we are trying to break away from. If I had the power to write my own story, I'd want to be the hero, but so often I am my own villain."

Envy Of None announced their new album back in January and have so far shared 3 standout singles, 'Not Dead Yet', 'Under The Stars' and 'Stygian Waves'. To promote the album, the band recently appeared on Talk Shop Live in the US with host Steve Harkins to discuss the creation of Stygian Wavz, the writing and recording process and plans for the future.

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, Envy Of None are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Alex Lifeson - one of rock's most influential visionaries - heading up guitar duties, with Andy Curran of Coney Hatch and Soho 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member - American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne - whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorise. This year's sophomore release, Stygian Wavz, is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

