Esha Tewari Shares New Song 'empty pages'

(Atlantic) Esha Tewari is preparing for the release of her third EP, wraith, out Thursday, May 1 by sharing the new single "empty pages". The emotionally tender song hears her reflecting on the effort someone else puts in with her singing, "But I run the risk of losing breath on empty pages".
On the single Esha shares, "This song means a lot to me. It's for anyone that loses someone they love and the regret and guilt that is carried after that. I pay homage to one of my favourite Jeff Buckley songs in this one, I hope people hear the little easter egg!"
"empty pages" follows the release of recent singles "things i want" and "you were mine", which previews wraith as she continues the evolution of her acoustic leaning indie-folk sound. The release of "you were mine" was met with 24K TikTok creations on the original sound, while in the space of a week "things i want" has gained over 130K streams.
In preparation for a North American Tour being scheduled for mid 2025, Esha is returning to Australian stages for her second headline Australian tour throughout April and May. Tickets are on sale now, with Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth already sold out, and final tickets available in Adelaide.
Saturday, April 5 - The Underground, Sydney NSW *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, April 17 - What's Golden, Brisbane QLD *SOLD OUT*
Saturday, April 26 - The Espy, Melbourne VIC *SOLD OUT*
Saturday, May 3 - The Y HQ, Perth WA *SOLD OUT*
Sunday, May 4 - Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA *FINAL TICKETS*
